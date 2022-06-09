Yogurtland Launches its New Summer Lineup with Strawberry Mango Sorbet and Passion Fruit Mango Tart Flavors
Yogurtland is Also Introducing New Online-Exclusive, Strawberry Mangonada Cup. June 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - Yogurtland is kicking off summer with two new limited-time flavors, Strawberry Mango Sorbet and Passion Fruit Mango Tart. In addition, Yogurtland's new Strawberry Mangonada cup, made with Strawberry Mango Sorbet and featured toppings,...www.franchising.com
