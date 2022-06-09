ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Scheduled Power Outage in Paintsville this Weekend

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following comes from Paintsville City Hall. A scheduled Power Outage has been set for...

www.wklw.com

WSAZ

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Severe thunderstorms tore through much of the region Monday night, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands. The fast-moving storm line, which progressed through the region from northwest to the southeast, spawned several severe thunderstorm warnings, including in Cabell and Kanawha counties where the National Weather Service advised of winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Crews repairing 12 road slips on KY 172

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Embankment repairs began Tuesday on state Route 172 in Johnson County. “You were seeing holes in the road, and it was breaking off and right out there it broke off,” said Linda Moore who lives on KY 172. Linda and Bobby Moore say they...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Planned Water Outage on Wednesday for Arlen Heights Area of Johnson Co

The following comes from Paintsville Utilities…Due to an ongoing project to improve service to the Hager Hill area, Paintsville Utilities will have a Planned Water Outage for All of Arlen Heights starting Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning at Aproximately 8:30 AM until Aproximately 12 PM. Paintsville Utilities apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

THE COVE…at Yatesville Lake, Opening Day!

On Saturday June 11, 2022 Lawrence County Judge-Executive Phil Carter and Deputy-Judge Vince Doty’s hard work paid off on Opening Day at the Cove. We attended the opening in the afternoon at 3:15 when the sun came out and visitors were arriving by the carload. The gravel road leading...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky farmers prepare crops for extreme heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – This week’s extreme heat is expected to cause problems across the Bluegrass, including power outages and warnings from officials to stay cool and hydrated. But these high temperatures are also having an impact on our farmers. Weather can make or break the agriculture...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabell, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cabell; Wayne The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Cabell County in central West Virginia North central Wayne County in western West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coal Grove, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, South Point, Burlington, Aid, Athalia, Scottown and Pea Ridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky near mile marker 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Poca closes Route 62

POCA, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire has closed down Route 62 on Saturday. Putnam County dispatch reports that a building caught on fire in the 1200 block of Charleston Road. They say no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. Bancroft, Eleanor, Poca, and Winfield Volunteer Fire Departments responded and […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash sends motorcyclist over bridge in S. Charleston

UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason PD suspends water rescue

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. June 12): The man has been found and is safe. The water rescue and search have been suspended as there is no further evidence that someone jumped off the Mason Bridge. UPDATE (12:14 p.m. June 12): Mason Police Department has released information about a person of interest in this case. Mason PD […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Energy saving tips to cut back on high power bills

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising gas prices, inflation and increasing summer temperatures could all lead to higher power bills this summer. “That’s driving up the price of electricity, so anything any of us can do to save a few kilowatt hours of electricity is going to help all of us,” said Nick Comer, external affairs specialist for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Coroner’s office locates family of woman who died

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond posted on social media Monday night that the family of a deceased woman who was living in Ashland has been found. Hammond extended his thanks to those who helped find the next of kin for Mary Noellen Summer, who was originally from the Columbus, Ohio area.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit on US-52 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested Monday evening after a vehicle pursuit on US-52 in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from their Drug Enforcement Unit tried to catch a driver going southbound on US-52. They say the driver started to go faster and then began passing other […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

First Responders Searching for Possible Person Jumping from Bridge

UPDATE – More information has been released regarding an alleged jumping from the Pomeroy/Mason Bridge also known as the Bridge of Honor. An individual law enforcement was looking for involving the supposed jumping, has now been located by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The person was safe and uninjured when deputies picked him up.
POMEROY, OH
WVNS

Crews respond to crash on Rt. 19

GHENT, W (WVNS)– Crews are responding to a single-car crash on Rt. 19. Ghent Fire Department in responding. Crews on the scene told us the driver had minor bumps and scrapes. Appalachian Electric Power is out to repair damages, the road is down to one lane during the repairs.
GHENT, WV
wnewsj.com

Last Scioto County STAR escapee now in Clinton County Jail

WILMINGTON —The Wilmington man who escaped from a community-based correctional facility in southern Ohio on June 4 is now in the Clinton County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced. Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, who was booked into the jail on Saturday, is the last of five inmates that left...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wdrb.com

Kentucky farmers impacted by rising gas prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are putting financial pressures on farmers in Kentucky, LEX18 reported this week. Mike Thornton, a farmer, said it's never been easy, but his diesel costs went up $1,800 this year. The national average for diesel is $5.50 per gallon. The rise in gas prices...
KENTUCKY STATE

