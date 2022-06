(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore County. At about 9:45 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, Juan Rivera, 34, of Texas, was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota when his vehicle suffered unknown mechanical issues that forced him to the right shoulder of the road.

