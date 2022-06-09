Research Assistant

Full Time & Part Time Positions. Performs clerical and computer tasks, registers patients, and processes insurance. Serves as a customer service representative to patients, their families, the public, and the Medical Staff. Must be detail oriented, good with fast-paced environment, able to maintain a positive and solution-based attitude in stressful situations, and always maintain confidentiality. Must be able to work as part of a team, be a self-starter, and have good oral and written communication skills. High school diploma or equivalent. Prefer a minimum of two-years customer service / office experience but will train the right person. Starts at $18, more depending on experience.
Comments / 0