Research Assistant

Full Time Position. The Director of Nursing (DON) plans, develops, and directs the overall operation of our Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) in accordance with federal, state, and local standards, guidelines, and regulations that govern the facility, to ensure the highest degree of quality care is always maintained. This position is responsible and accountable for all patient care activities, unit operations and staff, fiscal management and monitoring to assure continuous quality improvement of services delivered. The Director of Nursing (DON) maintains current clinical skills and has the competency to support the delivery of care. This role is responsible for customer service excellence and will provide input into strategic planning and budget development. This position is principally Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM; with 24/7 oversight responsibility and accountability. Current California RN license required. Long-term care experience and at least three (3) years managerial/leadership experience required. Current BLS/CPR and ACLS required.

GARBERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO