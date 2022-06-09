ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Research Assistant

lostcoastoutpost.com
 3 days ago

Humboldt County Historical Society seeks a part-time research and office assistant 20-24...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

Service Coordinator

Redwood Coast Regional Center is looking for Service Coordinators to join our dedicated Eureka team. Service Coordinators identify needs, develop plans to meet those needs, coordinate services, monitor services for compliance and provide advocacy for children, adults and their families. We utilize Person Centered Principles in all that we do and are looking for people who truly want to make a difference in clients’ lives.
JOBS
lostcoastoutpost.com

Patient Registration Clerk

Full Time & Part Time Positions. Performs clerical and computer tasks, registers patients, and processes insurance. Serves as a customer service representative to patients, their families, the public, and the Medical Staff. Must be detail oriented, good with fast-paced environment, able to maintain a positive and solution-based attitude in stressful situations, and always maintain confidentiality. Must be able to work as part of a team, be a self-starter, and have good oral and written communication skills. High school diploma or equivalent. Prefer a minimum of two-years customer service / office experience but will train the right person. Starts at $18, more depending on experience.
JOBS
lostcoastoutpost.com

Licensed Clinical Psychologist

$7542-$10,612/month with an excellent benefits plan. Redwood Coast Regional Center is currently recruiting for a Licensed Clinical Psychologist to provide a broad spectrum of clinical services including but not limited to intake and eligibility, coordination of mental health services for clients, consultation to Client, Clinical and Community Services Departments, diagnostic and forensic assessments, psychological interventions, and staff, client and provider training.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Director of Nursing

Full Time Position. The Director of Nursing (DON) plans, develops, and directs the overall operation of our Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) in accordance with federal, state, and local standards, guidelines, and regulations that govern the facility, to ensure the highest degree of quality care is always maintained. This position is responsible and accountable for all patient care activities, unit operations and staff, fiscal management and monitoring to assure continuous quality improvement of services delivered. The Director of Nursing (DON) maintains current clinical skills and has the competency to support the delivery of care. This role is responsible for customer service excellence and will provide input into strategic planning and budget development. This position is principally Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM; with 24/7 oversight responsibility and accountability. Current California RN license required. Long-term care experience and at least three (3) years managerial/leadership experience required. Current BLS/CPR and ACLS required.
GARBERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Accountant

Full Time Position. Handles the operations of the Accounting Department, which include accounts payable, accounts receivable, bank reconciliations, and payroll. Oversees training programs and identifies training needs. Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Business Administration required; 10 years or more of related experience required. SoHum Health in Garberville operates Jerold...
JOBS
lostcoastoutpost.com

Medical Assistant

Part Time Position - responsibilities include performing routine administrative and clinical tasks such as assisting medical providers with patient intake, information gathering, minor procedures as requested, and entering pertinent information in the patient medical record. This position utilizes knowledge of office systems, procedures, clinic and hospital regulations, interdepartmental functions and insurance standards and procedure to facilitate patient services provided in a primary care clinic. Must possess a current Basic Life Support CPR certification. Certified Medical Assistant license, Certified Nurse’s Assistant (CNA) license, or Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) license preferred. Injection certification preferred. High school diploma or equivalency required. $18 per hour starting wage for MA & $22 per hour starting wage for CMA, more depending on experience.
JOBS
lostcoastoutpost.com

Nurse Manager - Emergency/Acute Care Dept.

Full Time Position - Jerold Phelps Community Hospital a Federally desiginated Critical Access Hospital with a 4-bed Emergency room & 9-bed Acute care unit, is seeking a Nurse Manager to provide leadership, administrative responsibilities, and oversight of the Emergency and Acute Care departments. Tasks will include patient care oversight, managing and scheduling nursing staff, and survey readiness preparations and compliance. Current California RN license required. BSN, PALS, & ACLS required. Minimum 2 years Emergency Department experience required. Minimum 1 year management experience strongly preferred. $53 per hour starting wage, more depending on experience.
GARBERVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

North Coast Members of Congress Speak Out Against Potential Fraud in Federal Filing From Coal Train Interests

PREVIOUSLY: Great Redwood Trail Agency Uncovers Poorly Redacted Financial Data, Calls Bullshit on Coal Train Interests. Press release from Congressman Jared Huffman’s Office:. Today, Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Congressman Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) sent a letter to Surface Transportation Board (STB) Chief...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Assistant#Barnum
lostcoastoutpost.com

Housekeeper for Historic Hotel

The historic Hotel Arcata is hiring for housekeepers. We are looking for housekeepers to join our outstanding housekeeping team. The ideal candidate would be flexible, hardworking, and energetic. Experience is a plus but we are willing to train the right person. Compensation starts @$16.50 per hour. Please apply in-person at the hotel.
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Supes Advance Climate Action Plan Despite Bushnell’s Skepticism About Its Compatibility With ‘Rural Living’

TODAY in SUPES: An Apology, Some Vaccine Hesitancy, a Climate Action Plan and a Code of Ethics, Oh My!. Earlier this week the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors accepted the public review draft of the Regional Climate Action Plan, an ambitious environmental document being drafted in collaboration with local cities in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Courtesy Driver

Full Time Position - The Courtesy Driver will operate SoHum Health’s fleet of vehicles to transport patients to and from medical appointments around Southern Humboldt and beyond. The Driver will also move the Mobile Medical Unit to designated locations in the Southern Humboldt region, on a rotating basis. The Courtesy Driver must be able to confidently drive a 42-foot Mobile Medical Unit to clinical site locations on narrow, winding, and remote roads. Must possess excellent customer service skills when transporting patients to and from medical visits. Must have a clean driving record and demonstrated ability to drive a variety of different vehicles on narrow and winding roads. Class C License required, Class A or B license preferred. Full-time at 40-hours per week. Starts at $18, more depending on experience.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: Power Grid Issues Limit Future Wind Development

The transmission lines running into Humboldt County are fairly small. This has big implications for local efforts to decarbonize our local electricity supply. The lines are too small to supply enough of Humboldt’s current power demands, necessitating the Humboldt Bay Generating Station, run off methane gas (Gang Green refuses to call it “natural gas”). It also limits our ability to fully realize our offshore wind resource as, again, the damn lines are too small, thereby limiting our capacity constraints.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. KELSEY MARIE WATSON FoPD Arrest or Detention...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Joseph Angelo Musone, 1933-2022

You could say he walked with a bit of a swagger as he entered a room, his eyes told a story, and his smile warmed your heart. There was something about him, a craisma, a light, a feeling of calm in his presence. He was our voice of reason, our rock. The world as we knew it, has changed for ever, and is that less bright.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

ELECTION UPDATE! Arroyo’s Lead Ticks Back Up After Elections Office Counts About 3,600 More Votes

Natalie Arroyo, candidate for Fourth District Supervisor, may be feeling a bit of relief, wherever she is. And that’s because the Humboldt County Elections Office just released the first of a series of Friday post-election updates, which accounts for an addition of about 3,600 votes, and Arroyo’s share of the vote actually ticked up a bit — from 50.21 percent on Election Night to 50.83 percent today.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

The City of Eureka Wants to Hear Your Thoughts on Developing the City’s Waterfront During Tonight’s Virtual Workshop

Do you like Eureka? How about the waterfront? Would you like to see that big ol’ lot by Jack’s Seafood blossom into a cool community hang out, or perhaps a site for food trucks to congregate? Should we have more housing in Old Town? More bike-friendly infrastructure? If you answered “yes” to at least one of those questions, you’ll want to tune in to tonight’s virtual waterfront development workshop.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Valley West is Getting Fruity! Neighborhood Improvements Underway, Including Planting Fruit Trees and Painting Murals

After the Arcata City Council approved eight beautification and community improvement projects for Valley West during a meeting in April, the oft-overlooked neighborhood’s makeover has begun with the planting of five fruit trees in Valley West Park on Halen Drive. Kimberly White, a coordinator for Comunidad Unidad del Norte...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Local Counselors to Host ‘Rainbow Village’ Event to Help Support LGBTQ Youth

The early teens can be an incredibly difficult … and, well, awkward … time for youths – braces, hormones, those middle school dances where nobody knows how to act. It is time when kids are becoming young adults, social and academic pressure is mounting, all while they are trying to figure out who they are. And it can be especially difficult for LGBTQ+ youth, who might not have the same level of support as their peers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy