On Thursday June 9, 2022, City of The Dalles Police Officers were dispatched to a welfare check for an individual who was reported to be passed out in his vehicle. Officers contacted the subject and noticed several pieces of suspected drug paraphernal and a container of blue pills inside the vehicle. Officers recognized the pills to be Fentanyl. The subject was placed in handcuffs and searched. Officers found a baggie of methamphetamine weighing more than the violation amount of 2 grams. The subject was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and lodged at NORCOR.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO