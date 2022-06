Olympia Indivisible, a 100% volunteer-run pro-democracy group of civic activists in Congressional District 10, is sponsoring a March for our Lives event at the Tivoli Fountain Walkway at the State Capitol from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This sign-wave and processional along Capitol Way is one of over four hundred events taking place across our nation this weekend in response to a call to action from the national organization March for Our Lives to urge Congress to reform federal laws in order to end our nation’s epidemic of mass shootings and gun violence.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO