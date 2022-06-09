ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

The Biden administration releases EV charging network standards

By Brian Kahn
protocol.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe national charging network of electric vehicle lovers' dreams is getting closer to reality. On Thursday, the Biden administration proposed a set of standards for a charging program that will ensure EV drivers have access to fast, reliable juice anywhere in the country. The Biden administration is giving states...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 2

protocol.com

Crypto's new casualty

Good morning! Celsius is freezing accounts because of "extreme market conditions," and tech platforms are going to face some scrutiny as the Jan. 6 hearings resume this week. Thanks for joining us this Monday! Let’s jump in. Crypto's new casualty. Crypto’s plunging to new lows, inflation is soaring, and...
MARKETS
protocol.com

Heat pumps are ready for prime time and ripe for innovation

Good morning. The dog days of summer are setting in. Your Protocol Climate team is here today to share how to stay cool and why heat pumps are a technology ripe for innovation despite their basement-dwelling nature. We’re also looking at a potential EV inflection point and the moral case for nuclear fusion. Come chill with us.
ELECTRONICS

