A transmission project that Xcel Energy-Colorado says will help pave the way for more renewable energy on the grid has received the green light. In a statement Thursday, Xcel Energy said the Colorado Public Utilities Commission has approved plans for five sections of the company’s power pathways in Colorado, a project that will cost up to $2 billion and will be part of the state’s high-voltage transmission system. will upgrade.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO