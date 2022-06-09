ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Governor proposes returning $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers

 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric Holcomb today announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. The proposal comes following higher than expected revenue performance this fiscal year. Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the...

First Sergeant Sam Sarkisian Retiring after Forty-Two Years of Service

Sellersburg- After more than 42 years with the Indiana State Police, June 10, 2022, was First Sergeant Sam Sarkisian's final day with the department. Appointed as a Trooper on December 14, 1979, Sam Sarkisian worked his first year assigned to the Jasper Post before transferring to Sellersburg. Sam spent his first eight years as a road Trooper but soon found his calling in criminal investigations. He served as a district detective for ten years and was then promoted to sergeant to serve as a crime scene investigator for three more years. In 2000, Sam Sarkisian was promoted to First Sergeant and served as the Sellersburg Post Detective in Charge (DIC). In 2015, he was assigned as the Area IV Supervisor for all Area IV Crime Scene Investigators and served in that capacity until retiring.
SELLERSBURG, IN
Silver Alert Issued for Morgan County Teen

Local Sources - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Morgan County teen. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Zeviah Harwell, a 16 year old white male, 6 foot tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

