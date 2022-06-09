ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport Fire Department, Public Works Handle Busy Evening, Morning after Storms Hammer Region

connect-bridgeport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt proved to be a busy Wednesday night and Thursday morning for the Bridgeport Fire Department as well as members of Bridgeport’s Public Works Department due to a storm that rolled into the area after 9 p.m. “In our first-due area, we had 18 storm-related incidents,” said Bridgeport...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Recycling Plant Fire

2022-06-11@3:24pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters on scene at the recycling plant at 80 Garfield Avenue for a fire. One master stream in operation, spreading the trash out to soak it. This news report is made possible by:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

VIDEO: Bridgeport News: Crash On Fairfield Avenue Takes Down Utility Pole

2022-06-10@11:52pm– Expect Fairfield Avenue between Clinton and Colorado Avenue as a car hit a utility pole, snapping it and taking down wires along with a transformer that is now leaking. The driver fled the scene before firefighters arrived. Power in the are will also be affected. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified of the leaking transformer that may affect waterways soon according to radio reports.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Shots Fired – Barricaded Subject / 600 block of William Street–

#Bridgeport News: On June 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a call of shots fired within the 600 block of William Street. Early information indicated a female subject shot a firearm from the third floor window of a multifamily home within the 600 block of William Street. Uniformed Patrol Officers arrived, identified the multifamily home on William Street, and began to evacuate innocent citizens residing in the area. Patrol Officers set up a perimeter and initiated a Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) response. Patrol Supervisors established communication with the subject as trained police crisis negotiators began arriving on the scene to assist. Negotiators determined there were still innocent citizens that remained inside the dwelling. Bridgeport Police ESU Operators made entry into the 1st floor of the multifamily home in order to protect life. ESU quickly located three innocent citizens inside the home (all appeared to be uninjured). Within a few minutes of that initial breach, ESU Operators were able to place the subject in custody without further incident. The subject, identified as 21-year-old Nilah Bowie of Bridgeport CT, had been hiding in the basement.Nilah Bowie was transported to an area hospital via ambulance and treated for superficial lacerations sustained prior to police contact. The multifamily home was sweptby the Emergency Services Unit for any possible victims and/or additional dangerous subjects. None were found. Medics also checked the well-being of the 1st floor tenants. Bowie was treated at the hospital and released. She was then transported to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and Interfering with a Police Officer. Bond is set at $100,000 and Bowie is scheduled to appear in court on June 10, 2022.Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Angel Llanos at 203 581-5238 or call the BPD tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

2022-06-10@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital after colliding with a car at the intersection of Benham and Park Avenue. Witnesses pointed out to me that it was an unregistered motorcycle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
News 12

Officials: Child burned in Bridgeport backyard with gasoline was not deliberately injured by other children

Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Scooter & Car Collide

2022-06-10@3:41pm–#Bridgpeort CT– Report of a car and scooter colliding at Newfield and Beardsley Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Bridgeport Public Works#City Engineer
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Women Threatened With A Gun

Fairfield News: Women Threatened With A Gun2022-06-11@11:38pm–Four women were threatened by a male with a gun in black Nissan at Reef and Edward Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man in Relation to Leaving the Scene Investigation

The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the community can again provide assistance in identifying an individual wanted in relation to a. Bridgeport Police Officer Austen Zorick says the man shown in the screen shots from surveillance video is being sought in connection with a leaving the scene incident. The incident took place in the United Hospital Center Spine Center parking lot, according to Zorick.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Fairfield police embracing new technology

FAIRFIELD — When an officer puts on a virtual reality headset and runs through scenarios that teach them on how to de-escalate tense situations, that training comes — at least partially — because of the work of Sgt. Michael Stahl. Stahl has spent much of the past...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery/Assault

2022-06-10@ 2:31pm–#Bridgeport CT- A man was either stabbed or sliced with a knife after a robbery in the 500 block of Pequannock Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

What is causing spike in cooking oil thefts?

In Canton, one resident says that a bear keeps stopping by for dinner inside her home. While state lawmakers suspended the gas tax there is no break on diesel, unless the vehicles are used for agriculture. 2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. 2...
CANTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Power Out in Downtown Waterbury: Mayor

Power is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He posted on Facebook that there is an underground transformer fire between Exchange Place and Phoenix Avenue. Eversource is reporting 182 power outages in Waterbury as of 3:15 p.m.
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy