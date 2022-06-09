ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Secretary Of State Michael Adams Comments On Elections

By Dave Begley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to members of the rotary club this week and said he was pleased that in our first statewide election with our new improved voting system, early voting, and other conveniences. Adams said elections...

Laurel County Remains In The Green, But Several Eastern Kentucky Counties Are Back In The Red For COVID Cases

As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. Public Health Director Scott Lockard said one of the good things about it is it does not seem to be causing as severe a illness. He said they are transitioning to the ‘how do we live with COVID’ phase. He said we will see spikes in cases because the virus mutates. He emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and staying up-to-date on booster shots. He said said a vaccine is the best protection we have and a fourth vaccine is now available for those 50 and older. Tyler Caldwell, Public Health Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, said Laurel County is still in the green, but that we have seen a rise in cases of late. He said the Laurel County Health Department continues to offer the vaccines. For more information visit the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Overdose Deaths Increased 14.5% Last Year

More than 2,200 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021– a 14.5% increase compared to the year before. Officials blame an increase in fentanyl for this spike in deaths. The report said 70% of all overdose deaths were linked to fentanyl. Opioids were connected to 90%. With the exception of an isolated reduction in 2018, the yearly numbers of overdose deaths have grown year after year in Kentucky residents. In 2020, there was an almost 50% spike compared to 2019. The 35–44-year age range had the highest death rate, which has been the trend since at least 2019. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday that Kentucky is working to establish counties as “recovery ready communities” in an effort to help people fighting an addiction receive critical resources. In a tweet on Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his office plans to continue to hold companies responsible for the crisis accountable. He also said he will work with the opioid abatement advisory commission, so every available dollar goes toward awareness, treatment and recovery programs.
KENTUCKY STATE

