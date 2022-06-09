ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove Village, IL

Clear Height, Blackbird Investment Sell 112,000 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

By Kristin Hiller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — A joint venture between Clear Height Properties and Blackbird Investment Group has sold a 112,000-square-foot industrial building in Elk Grove Village for an undisclosed...

Quantum Brokers $5.6M Sale of Retail Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of a 13,500-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg for $5.6 million. Located on East Golf Road, the property is fully leased to Panda Express, Batteries Plus, Crumbl Cookies, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Oreck Vacuums, H&R Block, Rosati’s Pizza and Little Greek. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the buyer, a Florida-based private investor. A locally based investor was the seller.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Bridge Industrial to Build 660,280 SF Spec Development in Romeoville, Illinois

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired a nearly 67-acre site in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville with plans to build a two-building speculative industrial development totaling 660,280 square feet. Dubbed Bridge Point Romeoville, the project is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023. Building A will total 497,480 square feet and feature a clear height of 40 feet, 136 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, 314 car parking stalls, 87 trailer parking positions and a 130-foot truck court. Building B will span 162,800 square feet and feature a clear height of 36 feet, 47 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 146 car parking stalls, 51 trailer parking positions and a 130-foot truck court. Both buildings will offer build-to-suit office opportunities.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Fashion Retailer Aritzia to Open Flagship Store on Magnificent Mile in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Aritzia (TSX: ATZ), a women’s fashion boutique retailer based in Vancouver, plans to open a flagship store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, bucking a trend of retailers leaving the famous stretch of North Michigan Avenue. The Magnificent Mile spans 13 city blocks in downtown Chicago and houses 460 stores, 275 restaurants and 60 hotels.
CHICAGO, IL

