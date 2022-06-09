Clear Height, Blackbird Investment Sell 112,000 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired a nearly 67-acre site in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville with plans to build a two-building speculative industrial development totaling 660,280 square feet. Dubbed Bridge Point Romeoville, the project is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023. Building A will total 497,480 square feet and feature a clear height of 40 feet, 136 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, 314 car parking stalls, 87 trailer parking positions and a 130-foot truck court. Building B will span 162,800 square feet and feature a clear height of 36 feet, 47 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 146 car parking stalls, 51 trailer parking positions and a 130-foot truck court. Both buildings will offer build-to-suit office opportunities.

