Cindy Bryson has been on the staff at Brevard College for 12 years. Born in Florida, she moved to Brevard at age 10. She previously worked as the Executive Director of the Transylvania County American Red Cross for 20 years as well as at a local daycare and accounting firm. In her current role as Registration Operations Specialist in the Registrar’s Office, Cindy serves Brevard College students with her efficiency and kindness.

BREVARD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO