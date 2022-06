Polls open at 7 a.m. today for the South Carolina primary election. As long as you’re in line at your voting place by 7 p.m., you can cast a ballot. Find your precinct location and see which races are on your ballot at scvotes.org. Any registered voter can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary, but not both. More: Associated Press, The Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio, The State, WCSC, WYFF 4.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO