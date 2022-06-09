Moderna’s new COVID-19 booster provides stronger protection against omicron

Moderna’s latest iteration of the COVID-19 booster yields a stronger immune response to omicron than its current treatment, according to officials.

The Massachusetts-based company on Wednesday announced the apparent success of its bivalent booster, mRNA-1273.214, which combines it original vaccine with one created specifically to attack the omicron variant.

Researchers cited results from a trial involving 437 people in touting its efficacy. They found that the levels of neutralizing antibodies against omicron among those who received the modified jab were 1.75 times higher than in people who got a booster shot of the treatment currently in circulation, Moderna said.

“Looking at these data alongside the durability we saw with our first bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211, we anticipate more durable protection against variants of concern,” Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said in a statement.

“We are submitting our preliminary data and analysis to regulators with the hope that the omicron-containing bivalent booster will be available in the late summer.”

All of the COVID shots presently available are based on the original strain of the fast-spreading disease. And while they continue provide significant protection — including against severe disease, hospitalization and death — mutations of coronavirus have managed to render the treatment less effective in some ways.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers are set to meet June 28 to discuss coronavirus vaccine concerns, including whether compositions should be altered to target that latest variants before fall 2022.