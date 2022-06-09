ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Flash Adoption Event this weekend at Fort Worth animal campuses

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control campuses are busting at the seams, with each being near, or at-capacity, for many months. More pets continue to enter the shelter daily.

Fort Worth is hosting a Flash Adoption Event to help these amazing pets, all of whom are deserving of a forever and loving home. If you have been looking for a new, furry member to join the family, consider adopting a shelter pet. Staff and volunteers are ready to assist in matching families with the perfect companion.

The special Flash Adoption Event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, at the South Animal Campus, 4900 Martin St., and North Animal Campus, 351 Hillshire Drive.

Adoption fees will be waived for all adult dogs over 12 months old, and all cats and kittens. All adoptable animals will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and preventatives. Upon adoption, a free bag of pet food and an adoption starter kit will be provided, while supplies last.

View all adoptable animals and start the adoption process online.

Photo: Ghost Pepper (A48838807) is a 1-year-old greyhound/American blue heeler mix who loves kids of all ages, knows several commands and enjoys the outdoors. He’s housebroken, dog-friendly and available at the South Animal Campus.

