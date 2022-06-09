Six former Dolphins on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The College Football Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2023 ballot this week, and a number of former Miami Dolphins from FBS schools, with varying levels of experience, cracked the list.

The ballot included 80 players and nine coaches from FBS history.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class is expected to be made early next year, and the group will be inducted on December 5, 2023.

These are the six former Dolphins who have the chance to be immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

Troy Vincent (1992-95)

Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Collegiate Stats:

42 games – 31 pass breakups, 68 punt returns, 11.4 yards per return and three touchdowns.

Dolphins Stats:

57 games – 259 tackles, 14 interceptions, three fumbles recovered and one forced fumble.

Josh Heupel (2001)

Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez /Allsport

Collegiate Stats:

14 games – 7,066 yards, 50 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Dolphins Stats:

NONE – cut after the preseason.

Corey Moore (2001)

Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

Collegiate Stats:

Two-time First-Team All-American, 1999 Vince Lombardi Award, 1999 Bronko Nagurski Award

Dolphins Stats:

One game – no stats recorded.

RB Reggie Bush (2011-12)

Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Collegiate Stats:

39 games – 3,169 rushing yards on 7.3 yards per attempt, 25 touchdowns, 95 receptions for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Dolphins Stats:

31 games – 2,072 rushing yards on 4.7 yards per attempt, 12 touchdowns, 78 receptions, 588 yards and three touchdowns.

OT Bryant McKinnie (2013)

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Collegiate Stats:

Two-time First-Team All-American and never allowed a sack in his collegiate career.

Dolphins Stats:

10 games

RB LaMichael James

Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Collegiate Stats:

37 games – 5,082 rushing yards on 6.6 yards per attempt, 53 touchdowns, 51 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns.

Dolphins Stats: