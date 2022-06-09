FedEx driver pinned under truck after Brooklyn crash

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A FedEx driver was pinned under her truck and hospitalized with a severe injury following a crash in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The FedEx truck collided with an SUV around 3 p.m. at Glenwood Road and E. 102nd Street in Canarsie.

A witness told the Daily News that the 27-year-old woman behind the wheel of the FedEx truck was making a left turn on Glenwood Road when a 22-year-old man driving the SUV tried to pass her on the left.

The collision sent both vehicles onto the sidewalk and threw the FedEx driver under the front wheel of the truck, where she was pinned. Citizen App video shows the FDNY responding.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries, as did a passenger in his vehicle.