ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FedEx driver pinned under truck after Brooklyn crash

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0dkY_0g5XfQgN00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A FedEx driver was pinned under her truck and hospitalized with a severe injury following a crash in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The FedEx truck collided with an SUV around 3 p.m. at Glenwood Road and E. 102nd Street in Canarsie.

A witness told the Daily News that the 27-year-old woman behind the wheel of the FedEx truck was making a left turn on Glenwood Road when a 22-year-old man driving the SUV tried to pass her on the left.

Woman Critically Injured After Crash Involving FedEx Truck @CitizenApp

E 102nd St & Glenwood Rd Yesterday 3:11:38 PM EDT

The collision sent both vehicles onto the sidewalk and threw the FedEx driver under the front wheel of the truck, where she was pinned. Citizen App video shows the FDNY responding.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries, as did a passenger in his vehicle.

Comments / 3

Related
PIX11

Burglar steals unopened packages from Brooklyn building: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday. On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Cars
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Man stabs grandfather, 80, to death on Long Island, police say

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was charged with stabbing his grandfather to death on Long Island Monday night, police said. John Pilgrim, 80, was inside his home in the vicinity of Hounslow and Clyde roads when his grandson, 34-year-old Christopher Clarke, stabbed him to death at around 7:45 p.m., according to authorities. Clarke fled […]
SHIRLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Canarsie#Traffic Accident#The Daily News#102nd St Glenwood
bkreader.com

Organic Market Robbed At Gunpoint In Bed-Stuy, Police Say

Someone walked into the market and pulled out a gun, police confirmed, but other robbery details are still forthcoming, the NYPD said. Someone walked into the market and pulled out a gun, police confirmed, but other robbery details are still forthcoming, the NYPD said (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

One confirmed dead in crash involving 5 commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 in Clinton County

Loganton, Pa. — State police say a man from Brooklyn, N.Y., died Monday evening in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Greene Township, Clinton County. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Zack Hanna shortly after the accident occurred at 7:02 p.m. Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for Troop F, said the man was a passenger in a commercial vehicle which had rear ended another vehicle as it slowed down...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy