ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

We Like the Guys We Have: A look at Cowboys' homegrown talent recipe

By Tony Thompson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280KMR_0g5XasNe00

Every time there’s a known-name player available in free agency, they are linked to the Dallas Cowboys. It drives clicks for websites (not this one, of course) and notoriety for agents who may otherwise be stuck in anonymity. As Will Ferrell once said, “It’s provocative. It gets the people going.”

Soon after that, the question is posed to the Jones family in an attempt to gauge their interest in the newest name on the market. And nearly without fail, the sentiment expressed is something along the lines of “We like the guys we have here.” To be fair, splashy moves in the offseason isn’t correlated to long-term success and the Cowboys have been as successful as any team in building their team through the draft. But where did the Cowboys rank in terms of homegrown talent taking snaps in 2021? The top of the heap, that’s where.

Nearly three-quarters of the snaps taken for Dallas in the 2021 campaign were by players acquired either via the draft or shortly after during the UDFA frenzy.

This is how they prefer to build their team despite failing to reach even the championship round of the playoffs for nearly 30 years.

The average percent of homegrown talent playing for teams who made the playoffs in 2021 was 61.1%. There’s some outliers on both ends, notably the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans who fell under 50% and were near the bottom of the league. The Cincinnati Bengals revived an entire team through free agency. The Los Angeles Rams, who are often seen as a team that loves making moves ranked No. 11 in terms of homegrown snaps.

What can be gleaned from this in terms of the best paths forward is probably very little. The data from one season shows there’s no singular way to build a championship contender, but be certain that the recipe in Dallas will remain the same going forward.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys making shocking decision with tailback Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly toying with the idea of using running back Tony Pollard at wide receiver this season. He has been getting some reps at wideout during OTAs. Pollard apparently is totally fine if he has to make the change: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: "I’m open to anything […] The post Cowboys making shocking decision with tailback Tony Pollard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Makes Gross Promise To NFL Fan

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is starting an underwear brand. The Brady Brand is releasing its own line of underwear. Brady's wife, Gisele, shared a video of her husband in the underwear to promote the new line. Things got kind of weird from there. Brady made a gross promise to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Ferrell
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s 7-word message after arriving at minicamp amid contract drama

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s absence from the team’s OTAs and voluntary workouts was a concerning development for the fans, particularly amid stalled contract talks with the team. The Ravens have said that they tried to engage in contract extension talks with Jackson, who represents himself, though general manager Eric […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s 7-word message after arriving at minicamp amid contract drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Rams#Homegrown#Titans#Bengals#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
Popculture

NFL Team Ready to Give Sean Payton $100 Million Contract After Leaving Saints

One NFL team was ready to pay Sean Payton a lot of money to be their head coach. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Miami Dolphins were ready to offer the former New Orleans Saints coach a five-year contract worth $100 million to coach the team. And as mentioned by CBS Sports, the contract would have made it the second known $100 million coaching deal as Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) in 2018.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Paul Finebaum Drama

ESPN's Paul Finebaum had some words for the Clemson Tigers fanbase over the weekend. Speaking on 105.5 "The Opening Kickoff," Finebaum took aim at Clemson fans calling them "paranoid" and "insecure." There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
CBS Sports

Cowboys using running back Tony Pollard at wide receiver, plan to increase his offensive role in 2022

The Cowboys' answer to recent injuries at wide receiver ahead of the 2022 NFL season? A running back. With starting wideout Michael Gallup and new reserves Jalen Tolbert and James Washington all recovering from separate ailments, Tony Pollard has been taking reps at receiver this offseason, and he will continue to do so at mandatory minicamp this week. Not only that, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, but Ezekiel Elliott's backup is also tabbed for a larger role in the backfield this year.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy