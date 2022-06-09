ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Exodus From the City’s Public Defense Offices

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. It’s Thursday. We’ll look at public defenders who are leaving their jobs, citing low pay. We’ll also look at one man’s quest for new ways to cultivate seaweed. “We’re just not being paid what we’re worth,” said Javionte Johnson, above, a 27-year-old public...

nypressnews.com

vigourtimes.com

San Francisco recalled its DA; who should New York vote out?

San Franciscans finally woke up to the stupidity of their wokeness. This week, they recalled District Attorney Chesa (“I prosecute nobody”) Boudin, on whose watch the city’s crime rate skyrocketed and clusters of predatory “homeless” proliferated. Many of our local political leaders need the mitten,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cityandstateny.com

Adams endorses county backed challenger for district leader in Brooklyn

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is throwing his support beyond a county-backed challenger for a district leader seat in Brooklyn, again joining Kings County Democratic Leader Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s efforts to maintain control of the party over progressive reformers. Adams has endorsed Renee Collymore, who’s hoping to unseat...
BROOKLYN, NY
vigourtimes.com

Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday Rally

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state were expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march was scheduled to kick off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Appellate court tosses Assembly maps

Weeks before New Yorkers get set to vote in State Assembly primary elections, state appellate court judges tossed the recently redrawn Assembly lines, possibly confirming that the upcoming election and the November general election will be the first and last times the districts are used. The Appellate Division, First Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
vigourtimes.com

Albany’s gift to the teachers union will shackle NYC schools

The Legislature last week put a new spin on the debate over “mayoral control” of New York City’s schools by shackling the Big Apple with a costly class-size mandate. That restriction will impose on the city an unproven education reform whose primary champion is also its most direct beneficiary, the United Federation of Teachers, the union representing the city’s public-school teachers.
ALBANY, NY
W42ST.nyc

If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe?

New York City is bracing for the possibility that the number of individuals walking the streets with legally permitted handguns will greatly expand should the U.S. Supreme Court rule that the state’s restrictive carry permit laws are unconstitutional. Greg B. Smith, The City This article was originally published on Jun 9 5:41pm EDT by THE […] The post If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
invisiblepeople.tv

Bronx Tenants Stand United Against Corrupt Landlord in Sweeping Victory

When a Bronx-based landlord purchased a building intending to raise rents, he was met with unexpected opposition. Tenants banded together in a historic move. Five years later, they might be able to purchase their apartments at meager rates. Their extraordinary story began in 2017. The Unexpected Makings of Homeownership: Gentrification...
BRONX, NY
tellerreport.com

Living in New York: Bye

The day before her move, Nua Robinson is wistful. She liked her apartment on New York's Lower East Side, despite some quirks like the "Railroad" layout. This still exists in some of the older buildings in the city - with one room leading directly to the next, like one train carriage to another.
POLITICS
biznewspost.com

New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thechiefleader.com

MTA ends testing mandate for workers

Until just last week, Abdul Awan, an MTA revenue equipment maintainer who has been working underground for about 23 years, had to take a weekly Covid test to keep his job. That was the rule since September, when Governor Cuomo expanded the vaccine-or-test mandate for all state employees to MTA workers. Awan had known from the start he would not take the vaccine. “I knew 100 percent right off the bat,” he said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

DA Alvin Bragg evades NYC Mayor Eric Adams criticism that criminal justice system is ‘laughingstock'

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan's progressive district attorney who has come under fire over New York City's crime surge, remained silent Tuesday when asked about remarks by Mayor Eric Adams that the criminal justice system has been turned into a "laughingstock of our entire country" as violent suspects continue to be released back onto the streets to unleash more havoc.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

