ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Will monkeypox spread as fast as COVID?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnOP7_0g5XZETT00

(NEXSTAR) — As health departments around the country start to report cases of monkeypox, some are getting flashbacks to early 2020 before the coronavirus spread like wildfire. With more than 30 cases across 13 states, will the virus start a new pandemic?

Key differences between the viruses make that unlikely. In a media briefing Tuesday, Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, outlined some of those differences.

While monkeypox can spread through respiratory droplets, Inglesby explained, evidence suggests spread is happening through close contact.

“It’s not spreading across a room or greater distance,” Inglesby said. In addition to respiratory droplets at close range, the virus can also be spread through bodily contact, or through contact with someone’s bedding or clothing, he said.

2nd probable case of monkeypox detected in Chicago

Monkeypox does pose a serious danger to those who get it. It results in death for as many as 10% of people who contract it in Africa, where the virus is endemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . However, the way it spreads can make it easier to control outbreaks.

“It is not acting in a way like a disease that spreads through respiratory droplets or airborne dominantly does,” Inglesby said. “So it’s not acting like influenza or covid or chickenpox or measles – things that spread quickly in an unvaccinated community. It is acting more like a disease that is spreading by close contact.”

We also have a vaccine that works against the virus, the smallpox vaccine.

“If we all react quickly and we all work together, we will be able to stop this,” said the World Health Organization’s Dr. Rosamund Lewis. “We will be able to stop it before it reaches more vulnerable people and before it establishes itself as a replacement for smallpox.”

“It’s really important to do everything we can to try and control it,” Inglesby agreed, “but we’re not going to see the same kinds of early numbers we did as COVID because it’s spreading in different ways.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

3 found dead inside Round Lake Beach home

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Three people were found dead Monday in a north suburban home, prompting a police pursuit later. At around 1:40 p.m., Round Lake Beach police were contacted to perform a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane. Upon arrival, police located three deceased individuals inside. […]
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
WGN News

Storms, then dangerous heat; Advisory issued

An approaching warm front Monday will bring a complex of thunderstorms to the area. Expect storms to move through between mid-morning and afternoon. Northern Illinois has a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Our main threats include damaging winds and hail.  Humidity will start building Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday as a heatwave, currently […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
WGN News

2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

GARY, Ind. – Two people were killed and four others wounded in shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana early Sunday morning. Gary police said officers responded to the Playo’s Nightclub in the 1700 block of Grant Street for reports of shots fired. One neighbor said she heard 30-50 gunshots and people screaming. Once there, […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Thousands fill Division Street for Puerto Rican parade

CHICAGO — Chicago’s annual tradition of the Puerto Rican parade was held Saturday in Humboldt Park. Division Street was full of celebration as thousands of people honored Puerto Rican art, culture and music. The showcase of Puerto Rican culture included 37 floats and an estimated 5,000 participants. The parade is part of the four-day festival. […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Respiratory Disease#Africa#Influenza#Chicago Monkeypox
WGN News

Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The committee announced that Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify […]
POTUS
WGN News

Dangerous heat expected: Chicago opens cooling centers

The Chicago area is expected to see dangerous levels of heat and humidity this week. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Peak afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGN News

Severe storms tear off roof of apartment building in Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. — Severe storms left behind considerable damage Monday from the Northwest suburbs to Northwest Indiana. High winds peeled off the roof off an apartment complex on 24th and Washington Street in Bellwood. Residents said shortly after they received tornado warnings on their phones, they took cover. One person was injured and transported to […]
BELLWOOD, IL
WGN News

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a U.S. court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after claiming he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas kicked […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy