ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What’s hot on the web this morning

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dyfuk_0g5XWni300

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Woman Convicted for Fatal 2020 Arson, Three Dead

One woman has now been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people.

Abbiena Williams was arrested for setting fire to a home on Elizabeth Street in Lansing back in 2020, which ultimately killed two children and their grandmother.

Family members say that Williams was romantically involved with the children’s uncle, and sent him messages the night she started the fire.

Mike Collier, the son and uncle to the victims, said he never thought Williams would act on her threat and be this violent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4Xuk_0g5XWni300

Restaurants Adding Surcharges Amid Rising Prices

As Americans are struggling with record high inflation, a number of restaurants have been adding service charges , to combat these skyrocketing prices.

According to officials, there’s been more than a 36% increase in the number of restaurants adding these types of fees.

These fees help to cover benefits for employees and also help restaurants stay competitive at a time when businesses are still struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sa6Sq_0g5XWni300
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WLNS

Feeling the heat? Here are some cooling centers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s going to be a hot one this week. If you don’t have access to reliable climate control, somewhere near you might. WLNS forecasts show that temps could reach as high as 97 this week, with average temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s. The East Lansing Public Library will be operating as […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Car severely injures pedestrian in Lansing crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pedestrian was severely injured when they were struck by a car Sunday. Officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) were called to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pierce Street late Sunday morning on reports of a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Bombs, weapons found after Mich. house explosion

WARREN, Mich. – Officers investigating a weekend house explosion that critically injured a suburban Detroit man found multiple bombs, weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the man’s home. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says the 38-year-old man lost both his arms in Saturday afternoon’s explosion and was in a coma at a hospital. […]
WARREN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wsgw.com

Saginaw Shootings Last Thursday Are Unrelated

The deaths of two people in separate shootings in Saginaw on Thursday, June 9 are unrelated, according to police. The first took place just before 3:00 p.m. near the B & H Market on North Bond and West Holland. Two women had been shot, a 27-year-old Saginaw woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the other 23-year-old Saginaw woman was taken a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Block party raises money for homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a block party held in Reo Town with the goal of raising money to fight homelessness in Lansing. The event was put on by City Rescue Mission, Coldwell Banker Hubbell Briarwood and it was hosted in the parking lot of Riverview Church’s Reo Town location. The event had food […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township motorcycle crash

UPDATE (7:51 p.m.) – Lansing Township Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 127 south near east Michigan Avenue. Police say there were two people on the motorcycle, when they rear ended a car. The motorcycle driver was dead at the scene. The motorcycle passenger was transported to a local hospital. […]
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police want to hear from people who witnessed driver of Durango point gun out window

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the driver of a red Durango point a pink AR pistol out of his window. An off-duty Detroit police officer was driving into work at 7:30 a.m. on Monday (June 13) going southbound on M-39 near Ford Road behind a red Durango when he saw the driver point the pistol out of his window.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy