Criminal Nature - Parker Young to Star in ABC Drama Pilot

By SpoilerTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Of Al star Parker Young has been tapped as a lead opposite Michaela McManus in Criminal Nature, ABC’s drama pilot from Rashad Raisani, 20th Television and A+E Studios. The network snagged Young quickly after he became available following CBS’...

