ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Shan't Be Attending:' Fury as Woman Told to Slim Down to Be Maid of Honor

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Have to lose some weight before December or no maid of honour duties for me," the woman...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 10

Lois Cady Petersen
4d ago

I would not go. the bride is vicious. no cousin/friend of yours! weddings are so over rated. bride needs to get a life and you should not be in it from now on.

Reply
9
Jesse Grant
5d ago

shows you how they feel about you , the day of the wedding take a nice weekend away and enjoy it

Reply
10
Sandra Dockeney
4d ago

I wouldn't go either nor have any further communication with this bride.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

People are outraged after a woman was told to ‘lose weight’ to be maid of honour: ‘Shan’t be attending’

A woman has sparked outrage online after revealing the superficial reason why her family member didn’t ask her to be maid of honour at her wedding.On 5 June, Olive Chiemerie took to Twitter to share her thoughts on why she won’t be attending the upcoming nuptials. “My closest cousin, the closest thing I have to a sibling, has officially confirmed I won’t be her maid of honour cos I’m just too fat for a maid of honour role,” she tweeted.“Have to lose some weight before December or no maid of honour duties for me. I shan’t be attending the wedding,”...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sha#Wedding Party#The Maid#On Your Wedding Day
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon supported by daughter Sosie following heartbreaking deaths of co-stars

Kevin Bacon has turned to his family for support amid a difficult month that has seen him lose two of his friends. The City on a Hill star reunited with his daughter, Sosie, over the weekend for what appeared to be an extended family get-together including several of her cousins. Documenting the trip on her Instagram Stories, Sosie shared a sweet photo of her dad.
CELEBRITIES
Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

TV Host Returns to Air for First Time Since Splitting From Husband

Helen Skelton, presenter of BBC One's Countryfile program, is back to work following her split from husband Richie Myler. A month after announcing that she and Myler were headed for divorce, Skelton returned to TV on May 21 to host Channel 4's rugby league coverage, marking her first televised appearance since her split.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Guest Humiliated by Bride at Wedding

Should anyone other than the bride get to be the center of attention on her wedding day?. A wedding day is a big deal for a person getting married. It's meant to be one of the most important days of their life, and with the industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone, it makes sense why some brides might get really attached to the details.
Grazia

This Woman Refused To Sit On A Man’s Lap At A Party And The Other Guests Called Her Uncivil

Parties tend to have a chronic chair shortage. Six around the table, four (max six) spaces on the sofa, and after that people park themselves wherever they can: windowsills, side tables, radiators—it’s all a potential perch. But one woman has taken to Reddit’s Am I The Asshole [AITA] thread to see if she was wrong to refuse a seat on a stranger’s lap at a party.
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
992K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy