Labor Issues

Strike by Financial Conduct Authority staff

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Staff at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have launched a fresh strike in a dispute over union recognition.

Members of Unite in London and Edinburgh walked out on Thursday for 48 hours, mounting picket lines.

The union claimed a Freedom of Information request revealed that 1,000 employees have left the financial regulator since October 2020.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The FCA is in a deep crisis but it’s a crisis of its own making.

It is very simple - they can work with Unite to improve pay, terms and conditions and accept the desire of this workforce to be represented by our union, or they can face ongoing strike action

Sharon Graham, Unite

“Unite is determined that this workforce does not pay the price for appalling management decisions, which is why our members are taking strike action because they want to be represented by their union.

“The FCA can restore confidence if it chooses to. It is very simple – they can work with Unite to improve pay, terms and conditions and accept the desire of this workforce to be represented by our union, or they can face ongoing strike action.”

Staff have also been “working to rule” since May, withdrawing overtime and additional work they currently do outside of their contractual duties.

The FCA maintained there had been 721 voluntary resignations since October 2020, with sources saying the turnover was in line with what has happened historically, adding that the organisation is recruiting heavily.

The Independent

BT workers to vote on strikes in dispute over pay

BT workers start voting on Thursday on whether to strike in a dispute over pay.Ballot papers have been sent out to members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), with the result expected before the end of the month.The union said a national strike would be the first since the company was privatised in the mid-1980s.The CWU has accused BT of attempting to impose an “incredibly low” flat rate pay rise.These key worker heroes are more than owed a proper pay increase – and if they aren’t going to be given it, they're not afraid to fight for what they deserveAndy...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

People back green investment despite soaring bills, Co-op Bank finds

People earning between £20,000 and £25,000 are more likely than average to support investment in green energy even if it adds to the cost of household bills, a new survey has suggested.The Co-operative Bank found that 63% of those in the earnings bracket think that it is still important to tackle climate change through such measures, even in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.Researchers commissioned by the bank found that overall 59% of the 2,000 people they surveyed want more green investment.Participants were asked: “Considering the rising cost of energy, do you feel that it is still important to invest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia sanctions dozens of UK journalists and media figures

Russia has banned dozens of UK journalists, including the heads of the BBC, Times and Guardian, from entering the country.A statement published by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said those included on the 29-strong list were “involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information” about Russia and the war in Ukraine.Another 20 figures who Moscow claim are linked to the defence industry were also sanctioned.Among those on the list are BBC director-general Tim Davie, The Times’ editor John Witherow, The Guardian’s editor-in-chief Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph Chris Evans, and BBC chairman Richard Sharp.BBC journalists Nick...
EUROPE
#Strike Action#A Freedom Of Information
The Independent

Railroad talks stall, so Biden likely to pick review board

Railroad contract talks remain deadlocked after more than two years of negotiations, so President Joe Biden will likely soon have to appoint a board to help settle the dispute.The National Mediation Board determined Tuesday that mediation isn't working in the joint talks that cover roughly 140,000 workers in 13 unions at the biggest freight railroads. They deliver the raw materials many companies rely upon, as well as the cars, chemicals and containers full of consumer goods the companies make.The federal law that governs the contract talks says arbitration is the next step, but both sides have to accept that...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rwanda flight grounded after European Court of Human Rights intervenes

The plane due to take migrants to Rwanda will not leave the UK as scheduled after last-minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.Government sources have confirmed to the PA news agency that all migrants have been removed from the plane which was set to take off on Tuesday night.The European Court of Human Rights confirmed that it had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national, and it is understood the Court was considering a number of further requests.PA understands that the appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, overruling the UK rulings.It...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Too big to jail: The story of HSBC and the Mexican drug cartel

In 2012, HSBC was fined $1.9bn and entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement for facilitating the laundering of money by the Mexican drugs cartel headed by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The US Justice Department had been all set to bring criminal charges against HSBC executives and seek jail terms but was persuaded to strike a deal instead. One of those who had been at the Justice Department and had paid close attention to what was unfolding was Richard Elias. “Rich” Elias went to Missouri Law and won a clutch of honours. He started out defending companies, but, “after seeing first-hand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Almost half of UK audiences avoid news, report reveals

Almost half of Britons actively avoid the news, a figure which has doubled in the past five years, according to a new report.The number of those in the UK who reported avoiding certain types of news “sometimes or often” has risen to 46%, compared to 38% worldwide.The findings, made through surveys of more than 93,000 people across 46 counties, were published on Wednesday in a new report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.Worldwide, around 43% of so-called “selective news avoiders” said they were put off by the repetitiveness of the news agenda, especially around politics and Covid-19,...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Javid to unveil plans to tackle ‘intractable challenges’ in NHS

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has set out plans to tackle seemingly “intractable challenges” in the NHS.Setting out his vision for the year ahead, Mr Javid said there is a “small window of time where we can make a big difference”.Speaking at the NHS ConfedExpo conference on Wednesday, Mr Javid will condemn “contagious” poor leadership.It comes after the NHS Confederation said the Government was “management bashing” to explain problems in the service.It’s not about reinventing the wheel, it’s about listening to the innovators already doing incredible things within the system – then giving them a platform to do itSajid JavidThe minister...
HEALTH
The Independent

Rwanda deportation flight called off at last minute after European judges intervene

The first flight transporting asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda has been blocked from taking off after a series of eleventh-hour interventions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).It was due to leave on Tuesday evening (14 June) after landing at the Ministry of Defence’s airport near Salisbury.Seven people were transported to Boscome Down despite two of the group having had successful injunctions.The controversial plans are a “long-term solution to a longstanding problem” according to Boris Johnson’s spokesperson.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson to face PMQs as tensions mount over Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Boris Johnson will face PMQs on Wednesday for the first time since the publication of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as the UK faces renewed legal action from Brussels.The Prime Minister has downplayed changes in the bill, which has been criticised for seeking to unilaterally tear up parts of the Brexit agreement, as “not a big deal”.He was claimed to have told his ministers on Tuesday to “de-escalate” rhetoric to prevent a trade war with Brussels, according to The Daily Telegraph.But the European Commission responded to the publication on Monday of the bill with an announcement that it intends...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brazil court approves home grown cannabis for medical use

A top court in Brazil on Tuesday authorized three patients to grow cannabis for medical treatment, a decision that is likely to be applied nationwide in similar cases.A five-judge panel of the country’s Superior Court of Justice unanimously agreed that the three patients can grow cannabis and extract its oil for use in pain relief. Brazilian law currently limits the medical use of marijuana-derived products to imported goods.Brazil’s health ministry is yet to regulate home cultivation of cannabis for medical use, which puts anyone doing it at the risk of arrest.Judge Rogério Schietti said the top court’s panel acted...
WORLD
The Independent

Trainer scammers ‘hotfooting it away’ with victims’ cash

Reports of purchase scams involving trainers and shoes have more than doubled so far this year compared with a year earlier, according to a major bank.Lloyds Bank said the volume of these reports made by customers had soared by 112% this year so far compared with a year earlier, with victims losing £152 on average.The figures were based on analysis of purchase scams reported by Lloyds Banking Group customers between January 2022 and April 2022, with comparisons made with data from the same period last year.With designer trainers amongst the latest must-have items being targeted, the criminals are ready to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fifth of this year’s retirees ‘relying on state pension as main income source’

One in five (20%) people retiring this year plans to rely on their state pension as their main source of income, a survey has found.Only a quarter (25%) of this year’s retirees feel very confident that they have saved enough for later life, according to asset manager abrdn’s Personal Wealth Business, which commissioned a survey of 2,000 recent and future retirees.Two-thirds (66%) of new retirees aim to continue working in retirement in some form.Almost a quarter (22%) of those planning to continue working said they have little choice due to the cost-of-living crisis.This is happening at a time of high...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson bid to tear up Northern Ireland deal endangers peace, US congressmen warn

Boris Johnson’s plans to tear up post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland have come under fierce attack from Washington, with senior congressmen on both sides of the US political divide warning the “irresponsible” move is a threat to peace in the province.EU commissioners are expected later this week to initiate new legal action against the UK, after Monday’s publication of a Bill which would unilaterally rewrite the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed by Mr Johnson with Brussels in 2019.A former head of the government’s legal service said that ministers’ attempt to justify for the move was “hopeless”, while another legal expert...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Millions to receive first portion of £650 cost-of-living payment from July 14

Eight million homes across the country will start to see cost-of-living payments hit their bank accounts on July 14 as part of the Government’s package to help households amid soaring energy prices.From that date, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced.The second portion of the one-off £650 payment will follow in the autumn, as part of support worth £1,200 that vulnerable households will receive this year, which also includes a previously announced £150 council tax rebate.We have a responsibility to protect those who...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

