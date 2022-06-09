ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Chances of Beating Donald Trump in 2024, According to Polls

By Jason Lemon
 5 days ago
Neither Republican has announced an intention to run for president in 2024, but both are believed to be seriously weighing the...

Michael Schwartz
5d ago

Just let Donald win the Presidency…let him be the VP then he can run and win back to back In 2028 and 2032! Boom 12 years of strong Republican Leadership to undo how horrible Biden has been!

Tamara Heydt
5d ago

They're a team and I believe they arent enemies so this type of article is attempting to cause a rip in relationships within the Republican Party. I hope they team up but I do bieve Trump should be POTUS....there'll be plenty of time for DeSantis....hes young! I say trump/DeSantis 2024

Guzman Verde
5d ago

Trump needs to go play golf and shut up.....The country doesn't need another geriatric patent for president like the one we have now......same goes for congressman and senators.......

SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
Kamala Harris Fury: Douglas Emhoff’s Wife Engaged In Screaming Showdowns With Joe Biden? POTUS And VPOTUS’ Relationship Has Reportedly Gone From Bad To Worse

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
