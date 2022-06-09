ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW rental prices spike in May

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4649ol_0g5XOQ4Y00

The numbers are in for May and North Texas apartment rents continue to spike.

The latest information from real estate analytics firm Real Page shows Dallas-Fort Worth rents were up more than 17% in May, compared to the year before.

The average is now a record of $1,488 a month, region-wide.

In Dallas it's even higher at $1,526 per month while in Fort Worth it's about $1,373.

Also, nearly 60% of renters are planning to renew their leases compared to about 50% before the Coronavirus outbreak.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Lease

Power outages Being Reported Across North Texas As Temps Soar

The surprising Texas heat has caused many power outages across North Texas.Andrey Metelev/Unsplash. High temperatures are putting stress on electrical equipment, leading to power outages across hundreds of homes and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 100 outages were reported across the DFW area.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
Local
Texas Real Estate
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Electricity Customers Report Long Outages in North Texas

As temperatures soared into the triple digits this weekend, some Oncor customers dealt with power outages for more than 24 hours. The energy company says the heat is putting additional stress on its equipment. At the Browning residence in Plano, the text messages from Oncor kept coming; but not with...
PLANO, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas

Whether you live in Fort Worth, Texas or you’re planning on doing some sightseeing in the area, there are several restaurants you can choose from in this great Texas city for a night out or an afternoon out with the family. How do you choose from hundreds of restaurants throughout the city? What food do you like? Italian food seems to be a popular choice among the kids, and grownups love it too. Plus, there are also gluten-free and vegetarian options for people with dietary concerns.
FORT WORTH, TX
virtualbx.com

Jackson-Shaw Announces the Development of Chisholm 20 Business Park on Interstate 20 in Benbrook

Feature Photo: Artist rendering of the 917,374-square-feet business park in the popular South Fort Worth submarket. Image: Jackson-Shaw. Benbrook (Tarrant County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, recently announced Thursday the development of Chisholm 20, a Class A, four-building, 917,374-square-feet business park. Jackson-Shaw...
BENBROOK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Real Page
wcbu.org

Caterpillar is moving its world headquarters to Texas

Caterpillar is moving the company's world headquarters to Texas beginning this year. Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby said he believes it's in the "best strategic interest" of the earthmoving giant to relocate the company's base to an existing facility in Irving, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. A corporate spokesperson said...
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

‘We need to do a better:’ Lack of startup dollars force Fort Worth entrepreneurs to seek funding from Dallas, other cities

Quentin Crawford’s idea for his business, The Good Jerky, was born inside a Bucee’s gas station as he was looking at a big wall of beef jerky. Crawford was working as an electrical engineer at the time for Oncor Electric Delivery and was traveling often. He and his wife had recently become pescatarians, and he was dissatisfied with the available healthy snack options.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
starlocalmedia.com

Get an inside look at the TUPPS Brewery construction site in McKinney

Keith Lewis visits the future home of his brewery at least once per day. The site has the usual components of a construction zone — there are forklifts, piles of materials and the beep-beep-beeps of machines doing their work. But sprinkled around this spot of land in east McKinney are hints at what makes this area special.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

North Texans can find relief from the heat at cooling stations

TEXAS - As temperatures reach the triple digits this weekend, The Salvation Army is ready to help Texans get some relief from the heat. They have activated their heat relief efforts and have select locations operating as cooling stations that will offer hydration, food, and shade. In addition to these...
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy