DFW rental prices spike in May
The numbers are in for May and North Texas apartment rents continue to spike.
The latest information from real estate analytics firm Real Page shows Dallas-Fort Worth rents were up more than 17% in May, compared to the year before.
The average is now a record of $1,488 a month, region-wide.
In Dallas it's even higher at $1,526 per month while in Fort Worth it's about $1,373.
Also, nearly 60% of renters are planning to renew their leases compared to about 50% before the Coronavirus outbreak.
