Cadillac Shows More Details of Celestiq EV Flagship

The sedan version of the second-generation Volkswagen Passat got Santana badges in many markets, the best-known being China (where production of the original version began in 1983 and continued for decade after decade). The American-market version was known as the Quantum. In Japan, VW partnered with Nissan to built right-hand-drive Santanas, with production running from 1984 through 1989. Sales proved disappointing, but this JDM magazine advertisement from that first year demonstrates the optimism driving marketers wishing to pitch German passion and romance to Japanese car shoppers.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO