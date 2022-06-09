ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian’s sisters were livid after finding out about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

Khloé Kardashian ’s sisters have had enough of Tristan Thompson ! During Hulu’s The Kardashians’ latest episode, fans will see the exact moment when the Kardashian-Jenner family learned about the basketball player’s paternity scandal.

In December of 2021, Maralee Nichols welcomed to the world Thompson’s baby boy, Theo . Tristan later confirmed that he was still in a relationship with Khloé at the time of the conception.

Talking on the phone with Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian can be seen furious and sharing with her mom what Tristan stated in his declaration. “This whole declaration is in this thing,” Kim said. “It’s this whole thing that says, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.’ So I sent it to him and said, ‘Does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f---ing know.”

Kylie Jenner called Kim searching for accurate information. . “You’re lying,” the 24-year-old beauty mogul said.

“No, I’m not f---ing lying. I’m shaking for her. My soul dies for her,” Kim says angrily.

“Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?” Kylie asked.

“This is paperwork that he’s filed that says, ‘The only time I had sexual intercourse with the petitioner’ — which is the girl — ‘was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. The petitioner claims she is pregnant with my child and that she is due December 3. However, the petitioner does not recall when I had sexual intercourse with her. Therefore, I do not know if the claims that I am the father of the child are supported by fact,’” Kim reads.

“He’s saying that he slept with her!” Kim exclaimed, adding their older sister, Kourtney Kardashian , to the conversation.

“He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.”

“It’s just insane in general,” Kylie said. “This is a never-ending swirl.”

“It’s a never-ending betrayal, is what it is,” Kourtney noted.

“The whole thing that’s so sad is that she wants a baby boy, and now this girl’s having a f---ing baby boy? A f---ing random that he sleeps with one night? F--- him. Oh, I was so team him,” Kim said.

Kylie adds: “She doesn’t deserve this. This has to be her final sign.”

“It couldn’t be more awful,” added Kourtney. “I just didn’t know that she knew about this.”

“We don’t know if she knows! ... We have no f---ing idea if she knows. She’s not responding,” Kim says.

After Khloé finally returned Kim’s phone call, she asked, “What the f--- is this?”

At the time, Tristan addressed the controversy by sharing a statement on Instagram confirming the news and apologizing to the mother of his daughter True Thompson.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He added, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

HOLAUSA

