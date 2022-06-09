ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

In Fox News Interview, Kid Rock Doesn’t Rule Out Running for Office

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
A few months ago, in one of a series of interviews with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, musician Kid Rock shared the news that former President Donald Trump asked for his advice about North Korea.

The moment occurred when Rock was visiting Trump in the White House. Responding to Trump’s question, Rock was a bit taken aback. But perhaps Rock should have expected the question since he and Trump are pals and since Rock had previously announced intentions to potentially run for a Senate seat in his home state of Michigan.

Now, in a more recent installment of the interview series with Carlson, Rock has again touched on the idea of running for office, not ruling out the possibility that he may dive into politics down the road.

In the interview, which dropped this week, Rock said to Carlson during the latest episode of Tucker Carlson Originals on Fox, “One day, if I ever thought—if I was bored, sitting around—really thought I could serve my country and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right, I’d have to take a hard look at it.”

Rock added, though, that he has no immediate plans to run against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, saying, “No, I like my day job.”

The filing deadline to be on the Michigan ballot was April 19. And while he was born in Michigan, Rock currently spends much time between his home state and Tennessee, and Florida.

In 2017, Rock (born Robert Ritchie), wrote on Twitter, “I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES.”

He added around then, “I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care, and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all.”

But he never ran, instead endorsing Republican candidate John James.

In 2015, Rock told The Guardian of his political leanings. “I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues.”

And he added that he’s “…always buying more guns. I have everything from a Civil War cannon to an MP5 machine gun and old police guns. If someone invades your house, yeah, you can shoot them.”

In 2009, Rock performed at an MTV celebration for Barack Obama’s inauguration, despite not voting for him. In 2012, he worked with Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign.

Rock’s latest album, Bad Reputation, decried President Biden, Dr. Anthony Faucci, and “cancel culture.”

On his recent tour, Trump opened the gig with a pre-recorded video and Rock has used the slogan, “Make America Rock Again.”

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

