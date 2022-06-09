On the Horizons

CATALINA ISLAND⸺ The City of Avalon is hosting Smorgasport Beach Bash on June 17 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. on South Beach. The event is combined with Kids Day in the Bay and will feature games, relays, water activities, competitions, and prizes to kick off the summer. The City of Avalon will provide all games, activities, and innertubes for families to join in the fun of summer on the island. Aside from a series of summer activities, music will be playing on the beach, and street vendors will be out and about for browsing and shopping. Check out Love Catalina Island for travel options at https://www.lovecatalina.com/event/beach-bash/1231/.Avalon.

AVALON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO