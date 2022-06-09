ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina Del Rey, CA

On the Horizons

By Jordan B Darling
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Sundown Series (June 17) MARINA DEL REY⸺ The third race of the Del Rey Yacht Club 2022 Sundown Series is scheduled for June 17 at 5:55 p.m. in Marina del Rey Harbor. The six-race series held on Fridays throughout 2022 is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing. No spinnakers...

25th Annual Dana West Yacht Club Charity Regatta

DANA POINT¾ It’s that time of the year once again. The Dana West Yacht Club hosted the 25th Annual Sailing for Life Charity Regatta June 3-5 to benefit the American Cancer Society. The Friday race started off the coast of Newport Beach, where three different races were launched...
DANA POINT, CA
Catalina Connection: Smorgasport

CATALINA ISLAND⸺ The City of Avalon is hosting Smorgasport Beach Bash on June 17 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. on South Beach. The event is combined with Kids Day in the Bay and will feature games, relays, water activities, competitions, and prizes to kick off the summer. The City of Avalon will provide all games, activities, and innertubes for families to join in the fun of summer on the island. Aside from a series of summer activities, music will be playing on the beach, and street vendors will be out and about for browsing and shopping. Check out Love Catalina Island for travel options at https://www.lovecatalina.com/event/beach-bash/1231/.Avalon.
AVALON, CA

