ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Behind the Band Name: The Smashing Pumpkins

By Winnie Litchfield
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tqzb_0g5XJAND00

Strange, gothic, and dark, the Smashing Pumpkins were one of the top bands of the ’90s. Though they competed with names like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, the underground rock scene did not influence them as much as their competitors. They blended a multitude of rock subgenres like progressive rock, heavy metal, dream pop, goth, and psychedelia, using distorted guitars and Billy Corgan’s lyrical angst. They have a complicated past of entering and exiting members that shaped the band’s sound through the ages.

But, how did one of the most influential rock bands of the ‘90s gain such a unique name? What does the name mean? Is the word “Smashing” a verb or an adjective? Let’s dive in and find out.

According to lyricinterpretations.com, there are multiple origins to the band’s name. All versions are equally comical and ridiculous. In the Smashing Pumpkins’ extended music video, “Vieuphoria,” frontman Billy Corgan mentions that the name was “from God” and it was “God’s Joke.” Whether divine intention or not, I wish Corgan would let us in on the joke.

In another weird version of this origin tale, the band mentioned in an early newsletter that the name came as a dream vision with Gene Simmons of the band KISS. Simmons told them that Joe Strummer (the vocalist of the Clash) is a pumpkin—drunk and smashed.

Former bassist of the band, D’Arcy Wretzky, said in a 1993 interview with Addicted to Noise magazine that Corgan had the band name before anyone else had a vote. She mentions that Bob English, a friend of the band, coined it. This one is the most believable, but you can still have your favorite of the three wacky versions.

Incidentally, The Smashing Pumpkins may not signify what you have in mind. It’s not the image of a pumpkin lying crushed in pieces on the ground, goo spattered everywhere. According to a TikTok video that they uploaded this year, the word “Smashing” acts as an adjective rather than a verb. Thus, the name gives way to an excellent or wonderful-looking pumpkin, not a squashed broken one. See the TikTok that the band posted below.

@thesmashingpumpkins

Hehe got ya. (Pumpkin lovingly belongs to Howard Willing, SP producer, mixer, engineer, friend, etc)

♬ original sound – Satanic Panic! at the Disco

The band’s most recent album CYR was released in 2020 and you can listen to it HERE. They are currently on tour for their album in the U.S. and can view their dates HERE.

Photo credits by Linda Strawberry of Napalm Records

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by The Beatles

We all know “Hey Jude” or “Here Comes The Sun,” but what about some of The Beatles’ songs that aren’t as widely celebrated? The track, in particular, that is piquing our interest is the 1967 song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” It’s a scrumptious psychedelic offering and one of the songs off of the critically acclaimed album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Country Legend Bobbie Gentry Announces New Box Set

Taking to Facebook earlier this week, legendary country songwriter and performer Bobbie Gentry has announced a new box set. Wrote Gentry on social media on Thursday (June 9), “Following on from the huge success of 2018’s now sold-out The Girl From Chickasaw County Box Set, comes The Girl From Chickasaw County Highlights From The Capitol Masters which aims to be the ultimate ‘all killer, no filler’ Bobbie Gentry 2 LP & 2 CD compilation.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

1972’s Best Rock Albums

Our list of 1972's Best Rock Albums illustrates just how fickle fates often are. Some bands were in ascension, while others found themselves at the end of stirring runs. Some were experiencing career pinnacles, even as others completely fell apart. Yet, over the course of a strikingly diverse 12-month period, each somehow hit upon just the right mixture of creativity, gumption and timing.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Joe Strummer
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Smashing Pumpkins#Pumpkin#The Band#Music Video#Noise
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Rocks Black Pinstripe Vest & Pants At Tribeca Premiere For ‘All Too Well’: Photos

Taylor Swift, 32, looked as happy as could be during her latest fun outing! The singer showed up to a Q& A event at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she’s talking about and screening her short film All Too Well, on June 11, and showed off a fashionable outfit, which included a black pinstripe vest, matching pants, and a dark red heels. She waved to onlookers and flashed a kind smile as she walked outside with her long blonde hair down and signature red lipstick.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck team up for album of cover songs

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who last week won a near-total victory in a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and English guitarist Jeff Beck will release an album of mainly covers next month, after taking to the stage together. Called "18", the 13-track album...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Launch Tour With John Frusciante: Set List

Red Hot Chili Peppers officially launched their reunion tour with John Frusciante on Saturday, June 4 in Seville, Spain. According to Setlist.fm, the 18-song set pulled heavily from their two most recent LPs with Frusciante, the 2006 double-album Stadium Arcadium and April’s Unlimited Love. The quartet played four cuts from the former ("Charlie," "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Hey" and "Tell Me Baby") and five from the latter ("Black Summer," "Aquatic Mouth Dance," "Whatchu Thinkin’," "Here Ever After" and "These Are the Ways").
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Mick Jagger’s Son Deveraux, 5, Dances Backstage During Dad’s Rolling Stones Concert: Video

Deveraux Jagger stole the show at his dad Mick Jagger‘s concert! The 5-year-old looked absolutely adorable as he danced away at the Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England on Friday, June 10. Little Deveraux, who has long blonde hair, even wore an iconic Rolling Stones t-shirt for the show, paired with skinny jeans, Nike sneakers an open sweater and a protective face mask. Naturally, the video, posted by mom Melanie Hamrick, 35, went viral on social media!
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Judas Priest Perform Without Leather and Studs

Judas Priest opened their latest European tour with a club show where they performed without their trademark leather-and-studs outfits – something they haven't done since developing the look in 1978. A full house of 1,600 fans watched as the British heavy metal vets delivered a 19-song set at Huxley’s...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Watch the creepy new trailer for ‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’

A new two-minute trailer has been released for Predator prequel film Prey, due to arrive later this summer. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Jurassic Park’ Child Star Ariana Richards Makes Appearance 29 Years After Original Film

Jurassic Park child star Ariana Richards has made an appearance on the red carpet for the newest Jurassic World Dominion, 29 years after the original film. While Richards isn’t actually in the newest installment of the franchise, she still made an appearance to support, as she originally played Lex in the 1993 original. Today, Richards is a painter, but still attends red carpet events just like this one, the last one being in 2018 for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Halsey Releases New Single “So Good”

Multi-platinum artist Halsey shared a new single, “So Good” and an accompanying music video today (June 10). The song was produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin and highlights the sometimes roundabout paths of love. Halsey has a number of tour dates slated this summer, beginning Saturday, June...
AUBURN, WA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy