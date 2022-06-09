North Posey softball eyes historic state crown

An Evansville man faces Animal Neglect charges after a deceased dog was discovered outside of a home. According to Evansville Police, officers were called to a home on North Lincoln Park Drive near Oregon Street Monday afternoon to an animal complaint of four dogs at the home that were outside and in bad condition. When officers arrived, one dog had already died of heat exhaustion and three other dogs were discovered crammed inside a dog house trying to escape the heat. A second dog passed away while they were removing it from the home.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO