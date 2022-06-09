ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poseyville, IN

North Posey softball eyes historic state crown

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took the North Posey softball team 12 years...

Cooling centers open as extreme heat hits the Tri-State

Officials in different parts of the Tri-State say cooling centers will be available to those trying to beat the extreme heat that's currently hitting the area. In Evansville, Indiana, city officials will utilize the CK Newsome Community Center as a cooling center for the public. The lobby of the CK Newsome Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone seeking a safe, indoor space to get some relief from the heat.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Red Cross to host blood drive at Evansville Wartime Museum

Evansville Red Cross will host a blood drive to help honor an important anniversary. On Thursday, June 16th from Noon to 6pm, the Evansville Wartime Museum on Petersburgh Road will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Evansville Red Cross Canteen by hosting the blood drive. The Evansville Red Cross Canteen...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WC Handy Blues Fest kicks off Wednesday in Henderson

Finishing touches are being made to the stage that will see several musical artists for four days along the Henderson riverfront. The WC Handy Blues and BBQ Festival will take place Wednesday, June 15th through Saturday, June 18 at Audubon Mill Park in downtown Henderson. The event is free and...
HENDERSON, KY
Muhlenberg County Schools names new superintendent

Muhlenberg County Schools will have a new superintendent in place in July. The Muhlenberg County School Board voted Monday night to hire Contessa Orr as the new superintendent. She will take the role on July 1st, replacing Robby Davis who is retiring. Orr has held many teaching positions over the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Master Gardeners host “Art in the Garden and More”

Hundreds of people spent their Sunday in the garden. It’s an annual event held by the Southwestern Indiana Master Gardeners Association. The free event allows the community to enjoy their Display Garden while listening to music, eating food, and shopping local art. It’s a 1.4 acre garden on Evansville’s...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville man arrested for animal neglect

An Evansville man faces Animal Neglect charges after a deceased dog was discovered outside of a home. According to Evansville Police, officers were called to a home on North Lincoln Park Drive near Oregon Street Monday afternoon to an animal complaint of four dogs at the home that were outside and in bad condition. When officers arrived, one dog had already died of heat exhaustion and three other dogs were discovered crammed inside a dog house trying to escape the heat. A second dog passed away while they were removing it from the home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Mary Lou Eggleston arrested after escaping Daviess County custody last week

An Owensboro woman who has been on the run for the last few days from authorities following an escape has been arrested. Daviess County Detention Center announced on Facebook that Mary Lou Eggleston was located and arrested after a four-day search for her. Owensboro Police arrived late Monday night to...
Evansville church hosts Ukraine Festival fundraiser

As the war in Ukraine continues to rage on, locally those with ties to the country that has suffered so much, are trying to help. The Grace of Christ Church held and organized a Ukraine Festival Saturday in Evansville. The festival was held on Washington Plaza with a variety of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
VHS gives tips on keeping your pets safe in the heat

For pet owners who love walking their dogs or just need to take them outside to go to the bathroom, this heat wave can cause dangerous medical conditions – even heat stroke. The most important thing is they have fresh and cool water. Some signs of heat stroke in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Trial date moved for Evansville woman accused of murder and rape

The trial date for an Evansville woman accused of several crimes including rape and murder has been moved. Court records show the jury trial for 36-year-old Heidi Carter has been rescheduled to take place on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28. Before being rescheduled, Carter's trial was originally set to...
Homicide investigation underway in Owensboro following shooting Monday night

Owensboro Police continue to investigate a homicide that took place late Monday night following a shooting and car crash. According to OPD, officers responded to West 7th Street after 11PM to a car that collided with a building. A bystander performed CPR on the driver when officers arrived. A gunshot wound was discovered on the driver and he was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
OWENSBORO, KY

