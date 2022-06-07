GALLERY: Area athletes compete at the 2022 OHSAA Track & Field Championships

Sharon Ann Teschler, age 77, of Mansfield, passed away early Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, at Crystal Care Center. She was born October 18, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Margaret (McDaniel) and Thomas Leach. Sharon had a very strong faith in the Lord and was a long time member of Cornerstone Grace Brethren. She was a hard worker, cleaning homes for 34 years. There was nothing Sharon could not do and she met every challenge along the way. She loved family get-togethers and making big meals to feed everyone. She was a wonderful mother, very generous, and one of the most caring women you ever meet.
