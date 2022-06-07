ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

GALLERY: Area athletes compete at the 2022 OHSAA Track & Field Championships

By Grant Pepper, Staff Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty-seven athletes from Richland, Ashland and Crawford counties...

Nerve-racking affair ends with Napoleon on top of Bryan

Napoleon showed its poise to outlast a game Bryan squad for a 4-3 victory in Ohio high school baseball action on June 11. Last season, Bryan and Napoleon squared off with June 11, 2021 at Bryan High School last season. For a full recap, click here. In recent action on...
BRYAN, OH
Bryan squeezes past Napoleon

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bryan defeated Napoleon 5-3 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup. Last season, Bryan and Napoleon faced off on June 11, 2021 at Bryan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BRYAN, OH
Too close for comfort: Akron Hoban strains past Hamilton Badin

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Akron Hoban nabbed it to nudge past Hamilton Badin 4-3 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on June 10. We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
AKRON, OH
Ashland Bike Co. photo wins statewide ODNR contest

ASHLAND — It was an early morning late last summer when a group of co-workers from Ashland Bike Company set out for a mountain bike ride in Mohican State Park. Between 8 or 9 a.m., the group of three riders — Tony Bunt, Quinn Watson and Ashley Hendershot — came around a bend in the trail. The towering trees stood silhouetted by the sun. The morning dew rose like blue mist in the background.
ASHLAND, OH
What is the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center?

County school boards have made a difference in Ohio’s schools for the past 100 years. The county school boards were created from an act of the Ohio General Assembly. This law created 88 “County School Districts’ and charged them with the task of “elevating the state’s system of education to a proper standard.”
MANSFIELD, OH
Summer cooling crisis program starts July 1 in Richland, Huron counties

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.
HURON, OH
Philip Michael Wiseman

Philip Michael Wiseman, age 81, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Mill Run Care Center in Hilliard, Ohio. He was born October 4, 1940, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Catherine (Malo) and Carl Wiseman. Phil had several careers throughout his life. He was a realtor with Shaffner Realty,...
MANSFIELD, OH
GALLERY: History comes alive this weekend in Mansfield's South Park

History comes alive this weekend at Mansfield's South Park, events organized by the Richland Early American Center for History, a group of local history lovers and volunteers. "Colonial Days" takes place today and Sunday in the park along Brinkerhoff Avenue, including re-enactors setting up camp in authentic period dress. Demonstrations include cross cutting, rope making, shingle making, blacksmithing and cooking. One highlight comes when British and Continental military re-enactors engage in skirmishes twice each day.
MANSFIELD, OH
Crawford Park District announces upcoming events

BUCYRUS -- The Crawford Park District has announced the following upcoming events:. This summer be on the lookout for “animals” along the trails at all 6 of our parks. Snap a picture when you find each animal silhouette and send them to the Crawford Park District by email at Webmaster@crawfordparkdistrict.org or via messenger. Once you have found all 6 animals, you will receive a button of your favorite animal silhouette. You will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket that includes a coupon for early camp registration/no wait for registration for your immediate family! Each month the animals will make a move to a new spot in the park, giving you the opportunity to have your name entered into the drawing 3 times! There is an additional large silhouette that will be lurking about the different parks. If you capture a picture of the big “animal”, you will receive an additional button! Silhouettes can be found starting June 1 at Lowe-Volk Park, Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, Unger Park, Heckert Nature Preserve, Sears Woods and Daughmer Savannah. Contact the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 for questions or more information. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Looking back at the Richland County Museum 1907

It started as a schoolhouse in 1850 for almost a half-century, and then spent another 60 years as a Grange hall. In 1965 it became the Richland County Museum, and walking through the exhibits there is like a little time trip visiting all those many different eras of local history since the old schoolhouse was built.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Frances Mary Tellaro Sites

Frances Mary Tellaro Sites, born July 7, 1923, to Dominick and Victoria (Rolando) Tellaro in Fairview, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Frances graduated valedictorian of her 1941 Farmington High School class in Farmington, Illinois, earned a Bachelor degree in Education in 1944 from Illinois State University, and earned a Master of Arts in Guidance in 1965 from the Ohio State University.
MANSFIELD, OH
Patience and talent lead to a Netflix payoff for Madison graduate

MADISON — A song written and performed more than 50 years ago is still paying dividends for Madison High School graduate Steve Geary. It's the kind of story that makes rock and roll history. A high school marching band member at Madison, Geary and some of his classmates formed...
MADISON, OH
Renaissance announces 2022 Summer Broadway Camp for Kids

MANSFIELD -- Registration has opened for the Renaissance’s annual “Broadway Camp!” summer theatre program for students ages 8-13. The popular summer theatre camp sessions will be held as in-person classes, during the weeks of June 20-24 and June 27-June 30. Broadway Camp! options include the traditional three-hour...
MANSFIELD, OH
Sharon Ann Teschler

Sharon Ann Teschler, age 77, of Mansfield, passed away early Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, at Crystal Care Center. She was born October 18, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Margaret (McDaniel) and Thomas Leach. Sharon had a very strong faith in the Lord and was a long time member of Cornerstone Grace Brethren. She was a hard worker, cleaning homes for 34 years. There was nothing Sharon could not do and she met every challenge along the way. She loved family get-togethers and making big meals to feed everyone. She was a wonderful mother, very generous, and one of the most caring women you ever meet.
MANSFIELD, OH
Clyde Lewis Oyster

Clyde Lewis Oyster, 80, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Clyde was born on May 26, 1942 in Mansfield, Ohio and was the son of Clyde and Ruthella (Deems) Oyster. Clyde was the co-owner and operator of Welker and Oyster Insurance of which he retired from. He proudly served in the United States National Guard for six years. Traveling the world was one of Clyde and his wife, Shirley’s favorite past times. They had visited eleven countries and most of the United States, spending winter months in Florida. Clyde was a regular at Mansfield Restaurant where he was known and loved by all. Most of all Clyde was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather who cherished time spent with his family.
MANSFIELD, OH
Madison graduate wins $25,000 on NBC's 'Dancing with Myself'

MADISON – Keara “Keke” Wilson is following her dreams. The Madison High School alumna recently took home $25,000 after winning the second episode of “Dancing with Myself,” a new reality television show on NBC. “I was in disbelief,” Wilson said, recalling the moment she found...
MADISON, OH
Calling all artists for the Mansfield Arts Festival on Sept. 17

MANSFIELD -- The Arts Sector of the Richland County Development Group is accepting applications for the Mansfield Arts Festival on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Central Park on the Square. All types of art will be accepted. There is a $20 application fee for a 10...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield Art Center to host the 2022 'Music in the Parks' summer concerts

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Federation of Musicians Local 159 of the American Federation of Musicians announces the “2022 Summer Music in the Parks” (MITP) series to be held this summer in Mansfield as well as several other communities. Steve Brown, Local 159 Secretary and MITP coordinator, is pleased...
MANSFIELD, OH
Richland County road report: Portion of Ohio 603 closing Monday

MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. State Route 603 culvert replacement -- State Route 603, between Vermillion Street and State Route 545, will close Monday, June 13, for a culvert replacement. The detour route for northwest motorists will be SR 603 to SR 545, north on SR 545 to SR 96, west on SR 96 to SR 603, and reverse for southeast. Estimated completion: Friday, June 17.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

