VERY SURPRISING JUSTIN FIELDS' NFC QB RANKING
While Bears' QB Justin Fields did not get a chance to show his talent for all 17 games because of injuries, he showed enough in my mind. The kid is...www.letsbeardown.com
While Bears' QB Justin Fields did not get a chance to show his talent for all 17 games because of injuries, he showed enough in my mind. The kid is...www.letsbeardown.com
he's being penalized for Nagy's play calling - the guy has a rocket for an arm and can put it on a dime. If he can get a handle on the fumbles I'd say he'll end up top 5 at least
Comments / 5