VERY SURPRISING JUSTIN FIELDS' NFC QB RANKING

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet told reporters that quarterback Justin Fields has been "on the move a lot" in the team's new offense under offensive coordinator Luke Gettsy. The Bears' 2021 offense notably strapped Fields (an elite athlete at the position) down behind their faulty offensive line in the early parts of the season, but did allow for Fields to take off as a runner later on down the stretch. New coordinator Luke Getsy told reporters that the team's offense for the upcoming season would be predicated on Fields' strengths, which opens the door for massive improvements from the 2021 first-rounder's tumultuous first season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO