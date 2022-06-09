ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

VERY SURPRISING JUSTIN FIELDS' NFC QB RANKING

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Bears' QB Justin Fields did not get a chance to show his talent for all 17 games because of injuries, he showed enough in my mind. The kid is...

SoChicago1972
4d ago

he's being penalized for Nagy's play calling - the guy has a rocket for an arm and can put it on a dime. If he can get a handle on the fumbles I'd say he'll end up top 5 at least

