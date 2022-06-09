ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netcong, NJ

The Growing Stage's Summer Arts Camp Returns

 3 days ago
(NETCONG, NJ) -- The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, will present an in-person this summer for camp July 11 through August 12 at The Palace Theatre in Netcong. Summer Arts Camp is a week-long theatre experience filled with creative games, drama, stagecraft, music, and dance. The program is...

New Jersey Stage

Nimbus Arts Center hosts Sean Mason Quintet

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Riverview Jazz in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center present Sean Mason Quintet at the Nimbus Arts Center on Friday, June 17th at 8:00pm. The band includes Sean Mason (piano/leader); Felix Moseholm (bass); Domo Branch (drums); Tony Glausi (trumpet); and Chris Lewis (tenor sax). Born and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Princeton Festival POPS! Concerts Tap into Broadway & Familiar Favorites

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO)’s pulls out all the stops with two separate family-friendly pops concerts capping off its 16-day Princeton Festival. On Friday, June 24 at 7:00pm, Broadway’s leading lady Sierra Boggess marks her third Broadway POPS! appearance with the PSO performing favorite melodies from shows including Phantom of the Opera, The Music Man, Guys & Dolls, She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and The Little Mermaid.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Tig Notaro

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Tig Notaro on Friday, September 9th at 7:00pm. Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and “Ellen.”
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Vanguard Theater presents RENT, the Rock Musical

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Vanguard Theater will present selections from RENT, the Rock Musical, on the Montclair Pride Mainstage on Saturday, June 11 at 1:30pm, in a preview of its production of the full length musical opening at Vanguard Theater on June 17, 2022. Performance run June 17-19, June 23-26, and June 30 to July 3. Vanguard’s professional production of RENT will be one of the last times audiences can see the show regionally, before a national tour begins sometime in the fall.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from "The Pin-Up Girls" at NJ Rep

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is currently presenting The Pin-Up Girls: A Musical Love Letter now through July 10th. This is a new musical by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin, starring Sara Glancy, Brittany Jeffery, AJ Melnick, and Pheonix Vaughn. From The Andrews Sisters to Beyoncé! From World War One to Afghanistan. The Pin-Up Girls sing a cavalcade of hits inspired by real letters home from our troops overseas! Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos during a preview performance.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents The Bridge June 13/15

(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute’s aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team for "Mary Poppins"

(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its first production of the 2022-2023 season, Mary Poppins. The musical will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from Saturday, July 16 through Sunday, July 31. Mary Poppins, one of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Everyone's favorite flying nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure.
MANASQUAN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

RZN8R to Release Debut Album, "Closing The Golden Gate"

(NEW YORK, NY) -- RZN8R (pronounced “resonator”) is the moniker of Oakland-raised, Brooklyn-based producer and singer Derek Buckwalter. RZN8R draws from a wide array of influences, fusing his passions for singing, beats, and new thought spirituality to craft lush, deep, and hypnotic grooves. Set to release his debut album Closing The Golden Gate on July 1, 2022, SF Weekly says RZN8R’s music “leaves the listener feeling invigorated and inspired,” while DoTheBay says, “the expressive electronic beats and hair-raising synths pulsing from RZN8R strike a spiritual nerve.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

2022 Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The annual Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival will be held on the Green on Saturday, September 17, from noon until 10:00pm. The lineup includes James Langton's New York All-Star Big Band featuring Dan Levinson; Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland Band; Bria Skonberg Quintet; Veronica Lewis; and Walter Trout.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Perform Free Show Sunday

(BRONX, NY) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will be performing in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival at the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture in Bronx, NY, on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:00pm in the Repertory Theater. The family friendly performance is free with ticket registration required.
BRONX, NY
New Jersey Stage

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Grant Award from New Jersey State Council on the Arts

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA) recently announced that the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) would receive a portion of the more than $3.6 million awarded through their new Capital Arts grant program. The program is designed to help New Jersey’s nonprofit arts organizations build operational stability and capacity by supporting capital improvement, renovation, and new construction projects. VACNJ is set to receive $159,967 and is one of 38 organizations awarded a grant. The purpose of VACNJ’s award is to support the removal and replacement of the Art Center’s older, unreliable HVAC systems.
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

bergenPAC puts tickets on sale for Peppa Pig's Adventure, Ruben Studdard, and Air Supply

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) has announced exciting new shows for the fall 2022 season; all of which will take place in the newly renovated theater. Kids and parents alike will delight in the musical experience of Peppa Pig’s Adventure, featuring lovable characters from the hit animated TV show, on Saturday, October 15; platinum-selling American R&B, pop, and gospel singer Ruben Studdard, who rose to fame as winner of the second season of “American Idol,” pays tribute to the legendary Luther Vandross in a stunning new show on Thursday, October 27; and the rock duo Air Supply will play their greatest hits on Sunday, November 13.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

2022 William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest Series

(BRISTOL, PA) -- Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest is returning to the Bristol Township Amphitheater with a line-up that will literally rock audiences through the decades. This summer’s concert series is bigger and better than ever, with performances announced from The Commodores (July 15), Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics with special guest Eddie Holman (July 16), Indigo Girls (August 25), 70’s Flashback (August 26), and culminating with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (September 9-10). All shows will be held at Bristol Township’s outdoor amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road.
BRISTOL, PA
New Jersey Stage

Paper Mill Playhouse Announces 2022 Rising Star Award Winners

(MILLBURN, NJ) -- As one of the nation’s leading professional theaters and recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, Paper Mill Playhouse has a well-earned reputation for launching both performers and shows to Broadway. Since their inception in 1996, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey. Among the early nominees and winners are Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chaplin), Jelani Remy (Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud), Shanice Williams, star of NBC’s The Wiz Live! and Olivier Award nominee Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon). The 2022 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards Presented by the Investors Foundation ceremony took place at Paper Mill Playhouse on Monday, June 6 at 7:30pm and was livestreamed.
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Theater League of Clifton presents “Man of La Mancha”

(CLIFTON, NJ) -- The Theater League of Clifton will stage a production of the Broadway musical Man of La Mancha at the Clifton High School auditorium across two weekends in July (15-17 and 22-24). A beloved theatrical classic written by Dale Wasserman with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, opened at Broadway’s Martin Beck Theater on March 20, 1965, and had a run of over 2,300 shows. There have been numerous revivals and regional productions over the years. The production is best known for its signature song, “The Impossible Dream.”
CLIFTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

