Sequoyah School has received a generous gift from an anonymous donor to support the growth and development of the high school’s Theater program. The $100,000 gift will be made over six years to supplement the success of the existing program and expand the nascent department’s resources within the growing high school, which was established in 2016 as the upper division of Sequoyah School’s highly regarded K-8 program, founded in 1958.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO