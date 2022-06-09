Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck struck them in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were dispatched to the 647 block of S. Alvarado Street at 8:36 a.m.Six of the victims were transported to the hospital, including one adult who was reportedly in serious condition, though no one suffered life-threatening injuries.Two of the victims were children, an 8-year-old girl and an 8-year-boy. Three others involved in the incident declined to be taken to the hospital, LAFD reported. Authorities were investigating to try and figure out how the driver behind the wheel of a 2001 Ford F-150 truck veered onto the sidewalk and struck the victims. The truck was headed westbound on Wilshire Boulevard, near MacArthur Park when it crashed into several street vendors and pedestrians, including two children, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. "It was originally reported that a firearm was pointed at the driver by an unknown male. However, after further interviews with the driver and witnesses, no firearm was ever seen," according to an LAPD statement. "The investigation also revealed there were no signs of impairment or other related crimes."

