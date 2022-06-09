ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking...

Related
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [6-11-2022]

Saturday’s forecast: Hot, sunny, and lots to do in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 11) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy your day!. Things To Do For Saturday. Queer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Juneteenth Celebration Slated for Next Weekend

Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States (two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation the news reached Texas and upon learning of the abolition of slavery the former slaves immediately began celebrating with prayer, feasting, song and dance). It is now a day to...
PASADENA, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [6-10-2022 to 6-12-2022]

PRIDE has arrived. For June 10-12 in Los Angeles, LA Pride’s Saturday concert in L.A. State Historic Park and the Sunday parade in Hollywood take center stage, but if you’re looking elsewhere this weekend you’ve got plenty of options. There’s Queer Family Day at NHM, a Spicy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles Now Has Two Big Competing Pride Events, LA Pride and WeHo Pride, and People Are Confused

From 1979 to 2019, West Hollywood served as the official center for Los Angeles’ Pride events, hosting its annual parade and festival while local bars overflowed with celebrants. After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, this year’s LA Pride will break away from that tradition, moving to Hollywood Boulevard, where the world’s first permitted gay parade took place in 1970. The 2022 weekend will kick off June 11 with musical event LA Pride in the Park — featuring Christina Aguilera and Anitta at Los Angeles State Historic Park — followed by the 52nd annual LA Pride Parade through Hollywood the next day.More from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amy Winehouse
WEHOville.com

Sunset Strip roller rink now open

Summer is already on a roll in WeHo. The Sunset Business Improvement District held a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday for “The Rink on Summer at Sunset,” a sprawling roller-skating rink open all summer long, featuring special events such as DJ sets and top-tier brand takeovers. Located next to Carney’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cityofalhambra.org

Movies and Concerts in the Park in July

Join the City for fun-filled family evenings throughout the month of July. This summer, the City is pleased to present Concerts and Movies in the Park beginning Friday, July 1, 2022. Come out Friday nights for concerts and Saturday nights for movies at Alhambra Park, located at 500 North Palm Avenue. Both events are free and open to the public. Please call (626) 570-3242 for more information.
ALHAMBRA, CA
welikela.com

A Checklist of Free Things To Do This Summer in Los Angeles [2022]

There are two things I’m certain about our readership at this very moment. First, the inflation pain is absolutely real for many of you and there is a desire, if not outright need, to cut back on expenses. Second, despite the fact that we are still not living in a Covid-free world, there is a ton of pent up energy to go out, socialize, and generally do stuff. But that makes you wonder, right? How do you reconcile these two seemingly opposing inclinations? This is why our blog exists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Jazz Music#Live Music#Dj#Ballroom Dance#Carb Durand W#House
citywatchla.com

Why The Grove Mall Cannot Be Scaled up to “Fix LA”

This phenomenally successful venture is adjacent to the Historic Farmers Market, in LA’s Fairfax neighborhood. After a long list of zoning exceptions and numerous re-designs, the shopping mall received its final approvals in 1998. It opened for business in 2002. Twenty years later, The Grove is under the microscope...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Truck hits nine pedestrians in Westlake area near Downtown LA

Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck struck them in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were dispatched to the 647 block of S. Alvarado Street at 8:36 a.m.Six of the victims were transported to the hospital, including one adult who was reportedly in serious condition, though no one suffered life-threatening injuries.Two of the victims were children, an 8-year-old girl and an 8-year-boy. Three others involved in the incident declined to be taken to the hospital, LAFD reported. Authorities were investigating to try and figure out how the driver behind the wheel of a 2001 Ford F-150 truck veered onto the sidewalk and struck the victims. The truck was headed westbound on Wilshire Boulevard, near MacArthur Park when it crashed into several street vendors and pedestrians, including two children, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. "It was originally reported that a firearm was pointed at the driver by an unknown male. However, after further interviews with the driver and witnesses, no firearm was ever seen," according to an LAPD statement. "The investigation also revealed there were no signs of impairment or other related crimes."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Bob Saget’s L.A. Home Up For Sale

(Los Angeles, CA) — Bob Saget’s Los Angeles area home is up for sale. The New York Post reports the over 66-hundred square foot mansion is going for almost eight-million dollars. Saget’s nephew, Adam, is the real estate agent representing the listing and said his uncle was “very into tech,” and had a number of smart controls around the home. The late comedian’s property is located in Crestwood Hills and includes six bedrooms and six-and-half bathrooms. Saget died unexpectedly last January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Meet LA’s Atheist Street Pirates who take down religious signs

Local atheist volunteers started taking down illegally posted religious signs in public places less than a year ago. Now their plunders and crowdsourced maps are gaining traction. Republicans are attempting to retake control of the House of Representatives, and November will bring several closely-watched races for LA and OC seats.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

LA’s Hottest New Filipino Restaurant Fries Up Pounds of Pork Belly on Melrose

The lineup starts early at Kuya Lord, the new Filipino pop-up turned restaurant on Melrose. The doors are now open five days a week, but before the lock tumbler turns there are fans and Melrose Hill neighbors queueing on the sidewalk, peeking in to watch Maynard Llera and his team. They’ve come, most of them at least, for a taste of Llera’s lechon kawali, crispy-edged pork served over noodles, or as a standalone side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

King Harbor reckoning in Redondo Beach

When Jeremy Klemic stepped to the podium at Redondo Beach city hall Tuesday, May 31, and asked the overflow crowd, “How do we make the King Harbor Area the best version of itself,” the consultant knew many had answers in mind. The vast majority even wore matching shirts...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

