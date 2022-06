The gun-control advocacy group March for Our Lives, founded in 2018 after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, held marches in New York City, San Francisco, Orlando, and other cities across the United States on Saturday to push for tighter restrictions on firearms. "If our government can't do anything to stop 19 kids from being killed and slaughtered, it's time to change who is in government," March for Our Lives founder David Hogg told a crowd of thousands in Washington, D.C., referring to last month's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. In D.C.,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO