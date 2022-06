The Detroit Lions signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess on Tuesday, but announced they will move the 2015 second-round pick to tight end. Funchess, 28, began his career with the Carolina Panthers, catching 21 touchdown passes over four seasons with the team. He then joined the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal in 2019 but broke his collarbone in Week 1 and missed the remainder of the year. Funchess spent the last two seasons with the Packers, but never played a regular season game with the team after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and suffering a hamstring injury in 2021.

