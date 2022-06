Seward Lady Saint post player Hulda Joaquim signed to play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The 6’2″ post from Mozambique, Africa will have three years on eligibility remaining due to the Covid shortened 2020-2021 season. Joaquim averaged six points and seven rebounds per game for 22-10 Seward during the 2021-2022 season. She scored 12 points in a February 14 win over Barton and grabbed 14 rebounds in a January 8 win over Hutchinson. She averaged five points and four rebounds per game during an 18-5 season in 2020-2021. Joaquim signs for a UNM program which tied a school record for wins in going 26-10 this season under coach Mike Bradbury.

SEWARD, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO