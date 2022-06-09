ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Gas reaches $5 per gallon in New York State

 5 days ago

The price at the pump continues to surge across the nation.

Gas prices continue to rise as demand increases

Gas prices continue to rise as demand increases. That's the word from AAA. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $5.01, up 14 cents from a week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.08. The New York State average is $5.04, up 13 cents per gallon since last Monday. Chautauqua County's average price at the pump is $4.88, an increase of 22 cents from a week ago. One year ago, the statewide average was $3.11. AAA says the Energy Information Administration reports that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand increased as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases.
Jake Wells

Gas prices soaring past $5 in New York state

photo of cars in gas stationPhoto by Jeremy Bezanger (Unsplash) Gas prices have reached a new high in New York with the average price of gas currently at $5.04 in the state and the highest amount in Essex county at $5.11.
