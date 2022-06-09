Gas reaches $5 per gallon in New York State

Gas prices continue to rise as demand increases. That's the word from AAA. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $5.01, up 14 cents from a week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.08. The New York State average is $5.04, up 13 cents per gallon since last Monday. Chautauqua County's average price at the pump is $4.88, an increase of 22 cents from a week ago. One year ago, the statewide average was $3.11. AAA says the Energy Information Administration reports that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand increased as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases.
Every year the website Niche.com puts out a list o the best places to live in New York State. But what happens when you go to the very end of the list?. You find the worst places to live! Based on the same metrics that Niche.com uses to find the best places to live, these five places would be the worst places to live in New York State.
Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question.
Despite inflation hitting its highest rate nationwide in over 40 years, Governor Kathy Hochul and her administration have indicated that New York State can handle that kind of economic pressure for this fiscal year. Hochul held a meeting with members of her cabinet on Friday and discussed a number of issues, including inflation. At a news conference in Albany, Hochul told reporters that the state is able to fully fund everything targeted in its record $221 billion budget. She said the spending plan was created in anticipation for a drop in funds next year...
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. Additionally, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that all SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental allotment this month. Those households already near or at the […]
It's 'Invasive Species Awareness Week' here in New York State. Officials with the Department of Conservation want you to be aware of this highly invasive and dangerous bug. The spongy moth, formerly the Gypsy moth has caused significant damage in the state, especially in Clinton, Warren, Saratoga, Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Yates, and Orleans counties.
Nearly $3 million will be available for feeding low income, rural, tribal, and remote New Yorkers, according to an announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office. At this point, $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas.
New York State Police arrested two men for illegal marijuana sales to an underage girl. State Police began an investigation after a 15-year-old girl got sick from a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen bought at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop, located at 2381 Rte 9W, Ravena, NY 12143. The incident happened in February 2022. NYSP determined that a 33-year-old man, Dawood Almawri, who was working as a clerk at the store, sold the joint to the girls.
Back in 2021, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature worked out a plan to help provide some tax relief for homeowners in 2022. Those tax refund checks are starting to make their way into the mailboxes of homeowners throughout New York.
Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas backs New York State's enhanced gun legislation that Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week in the wake of recent mass shootings nationwide. The new legislation included changes regarding the purchase of AR-15 rifles, as well as strengthening the state's Red Flag Law. In a recent interview with WDOE News, Rosas said that while he doesn't agree with some of the changes made, he feels that "tweaking" the gun laws is a good thing overall...
The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
Yuck! Imagine you're at the local city court house trying to clear up a matter when hundreds of roaches are scurrying everywhere under foot? While the thought of roaches in a court house may sound funny, and could lead to a number of jokes, at least one person is now facing charges for the stunt that occurred Tuesday.
(WSYR-TV) — Las Vegas is usually the place people first think of when it comes to world-class casinos and resorts. The 2021 World Casino Awards seems to think so too, awarding the city as North America’s Best Casino Destination. A popular Central New York’s destination didn’t go unnoticed,...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a homeowner in New York state, check your mail. The state has begun mailing out the homeowner tax rebate credit. The one-year program was initiated to provide property tax relief to homeowners in 2022.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Nearly a dozen corrections officers were injured over three days in attacks at the Elmira Correctional Facility. WENY-TV reports the union that represents prison guards in New York blames the increase in assaults on the state’s HALT Act, which limits how long inmates are in solitary confinement. Between June 4th and 6th, 10 corrections officers were assaulted.
The suspects who were involved in a bank robbery in North Collins last month are now in custody. Erie County Sheriff's deputies assisted the FBI and a municipal police department with information that resulted in the arrest. According to the Sheriff's Office, the individuals are believed to have been involved in a multi-state criminal operation that included a total of 15 bank robberies in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana, including the robbery at Community Bank in North Collins on May 3rd. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after they led law enforcement officers on a 50-mile high-speed chase. The investigation has been turned over to the FBI.
