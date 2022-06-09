Minnesota tribe to get 28,000 acres back

Connecticut is known for its forests and fields — and the red foxes, bluebirds and bald eagles its lands and waters support. But right now, 565 species across the state are at heightened risk of extinction due to threats such as habitat loss, invasive species and extreme weather. It’s part of a larger national trend where more than one-third of America’s wildlife are edging toward extinction.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO