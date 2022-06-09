Minnesota tribe to get 28,000 acres back

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said. Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said. The Republicans had planned a border visit Monday morning,...
HARTFORD — The potentially historic gun safety deal in the U.S. Senate could mean fewer illegal guns smuggled into Connecticut, as well as more money to promote public education of the state’s so-called Red-Flag law that lets members of the public help remove firearms from people who threaten themselves or others.
June 14 is Flag Day, which marks the day the United States decided on stars and stripes for the design of the American flag in 1777. The day was first publicly celebrated by Nutmeggers over a century and a half ago. Does Flag Day have origins in CT?. Hartford resident...
Connecticut is known for its forests and fields — and the red foxes, bluebirds and bald eagles its lands and waters support. But right now, 565 species across the state are at heightened risk of extinction due to threats such as habitat loss, invasive species and extreme weather. It’s part of a larger national trend where more than one-third of America’s wildlife are edging toward extinction.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is getting involved in a New York congressional primary that's pitted two veteran lawmakers against each other. But Yang, who became known for his call for the government to issue a universal basic...
More than 75 percent of drivers who caused a fatal wrong-way crash on a state road in the past two years had a blood-alcohol content at least two times the legal limit or had consumed marijuana — or both — when the incident occurred, data culled from the Connecticut Department of Transportation shows.
Comments / 0