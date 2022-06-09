ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Soy down 1-5 cents; corn down 1-4 cents; wheat down 22-23 cents

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 22 to 23 cents * Wheat eased overnight as traders weighed negotiations over a...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends down, extending retreat from near-record high

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Tuesday amid technical selling and pressure from losses in financial markets, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures slid 9 cents to end at $16.98-1/2 a bushel. * The market turned lower after rising early in the session on bargain buying, following a decline on Monday, traders said. * Losses extended a setback after July soybeans on Thursday reached $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures ended down $4.1 at $411 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil closed 1.23 cents lower at 78.23 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 70% of the soybean crop as good to excellent in its first 2022 condition ratings for the oilseed on Monday, in line with trade expectations. * Malaysian palm oil futures rose, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses, on bargain-buying. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 13, 2022

1. Chicago soybean futures slide, but losses were limited. While the hot weather in the extended forecast is a positive for prices, the meltdown in the global stock market is viewed as negative, especially for soybeans, says Al Kluis, Kluis Commodity Advisors. In the U.S. Globex grain markets at this...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable, exports declining

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were broadly flat last week, while exports declined, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable around $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. The consultancy said on Friday that it sees Russia's 2022 wheat crop at 87 million tonnes, up from the 85 million tonnes it forecast on May 18. IKAR placed Russia's export potential at 41 million tonnes, compared to 39 million tonnes previously. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 620,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. Spring grains were planted on 28.5 million hectares as of June 9 vs 29.2 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($262.72) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 32,700 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 93,675 rbls/t -3,825 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 43,500 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,820/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,650/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.4/t -$0.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 57.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle tumble on worries about waning U.S. demand

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Concerns about red-hot U.S. inflation knocked down Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and feeder cattle futures on Monday, as rising prices threaten beef demand, analysts said. Demand is most at risk for expensive steaks and other pricey cuts as some consumers shift to buying cheaper...
CHICAGO, IL
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hovers near record high as U.S. cuts supply outlook

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Monday, with the market rising for five out of six sessions and trading close to last week's all-time high, supported by a U.S. forecast of lower inventories. Wheat jumped 1.5% as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soy fall amid decline in financial markets

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures declined on Tuesday amid pressure from a fall in financial markets and concerns over rising inflation. Stocks extended losses, after a bruising selloff a day earlier pushed the S&P 500 to confirm a bear market, as investors braced for an aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybeans planted catch up to five-year average, USDA says

The USDA released its 11th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 97%, compared with 97% for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA May U.S. soybean crush seen at 171.552 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in May was estimated to be nearly 5% higher than the same month a year ago, although the average daily processing pace likely declined for a third straight month, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide in broad sell-off

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday as broad-based selling and pressure from losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds plunged and the dollar hit two-decade highs as red-hot U.S. inflation stoked worries about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-WTO chief warns of rocky road to deals amid 'polycrisis'

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Russia's war may deprive world of three Ukrainian wheat harvests - minister

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters. Ukraine, sometimes known as Europe's bread basket, has had its maritime...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt buys 3.9 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing 2021 figure

June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman told Reuters on Sunday. Kamal Hashim added that the procured amount included 200,000...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures bounce back on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday in a rebound from recent losses, brokers said. However, concerns about the risk of beef demand falling due to U.S. inflation continued to hang over the market, analysts said. They warn rising prices may increasingly push consumers to eat cheaper food instead of pricey steaks and cuts of beef.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hit one-week low as financial markets drop

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit a one-week low on Tuesday and grains declined amid pressure from weak financial markets and concerns about inflation, analysts said. A second straight day of losses in equities and jitters about the economy helped drag down soy futures, after prices for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grocery prices rise 11.9% in a year, worst increase since 1979

Led by meat, grocery prices are rising rapidly, up 11.9% in the past 12 months — even faster than the overall U.S. inflation rate of 8.6%, said the government in the Consumer Price Index report. “We’re going to live with this inflation for a while,” said President Biden over the weekend, despite administration efforts to reduce prices.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

6 tips to protect stored grain in the summer

Protecting grain from pests and spoilage is essential when outdoor temperatures are on the rise. Here are some tips for monitoring your grain bins and helping your grain stay cool all summer long. Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China allocates over $200 mln to boost cold chain, logistics

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has allocated 1.4 billion yuan ($207.35 million) to support cold chain and national logistics hub construction in the new year, the country's state planner said on Tuesday. The money will be mainly invested in projects including cold chain logistical facilities for meat processing and...
ECONOMY

