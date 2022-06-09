ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ASIA RICE-India rates rise as fears of export curb accelerate demand

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

* Bangladesh to allow private traders to import rice- minister. * Supply of Thai rice ample but no major deals so far- traders. * Philippines' tariff cut a positive signal- Vietnamese trader. * Vietnam Jan-May rice exports up 6.5% y/y. By Swati Verma. June 9 (Reuters) - Export prices...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia cuts max palm oil export levy to $200, but to rise in August

(Add farmers comments in paragraph 14) By Bernadette Christina JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday issued new regulations on palm oil export taxes, detailing the recently announced levy rate cut to accelerate shipments that have been slow to rebound after the ending of an export ban. But the levy rate will be raised in August, according to the finance ministry regulations, sparking concerns from an industry group. The world's biggest palm oil exporter allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keep runaway local prices in check. Authorities have since launched an export acceleration programme and tweaked tax rules after shipments were slow to restart amid confusion over procedural issues. Details of Tuesday's regulations were in line with previous announcements, including lowering the maximum levy rate for crude palm oil to $200 a tonne from $375, effective until July 31. Indonesian exporters pay a levy and an export tax on shipments and the government last week announced a hike in the maximum export tax to $288 per tonne. Overall, the combined ceiling for both levy and tax would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne. The new rates apply to sales that are tied to the domestic distribution of cooking oil. The trade ministry recently bumped up the allocation for such exports to 2.25 million tonnes, from about 1 million previously. As of Tuesday, the ministry has issued export permits for 566,614 tonnes of crude palm oil and its derivatives under this scheme. Separately, companies are currently allowed to sell stocks built up during the export ban without having to join a domestic cooking oil programme. But they will have to pay a higher export tax of a maximum $488 per tonne for crude palm oil, bringing the combined levy and tax to $688 a tonne. Indonesia had approved export permits as of Monday for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under the programme, which expires on July 31. The export acceleration programme has helped companies to empty their storage tanks, Eddy Martono, secretary general of industry group GAPKI told Reuters. But he said to avoid hurting farmers, the government should assess the international palm oil price and domestic FFB prices before imposing a hike in export levy rates beginning Aug. 1 "so we can avoid a case when the price goes down and the levy is raised." The Indonesian Oil Palm Farmers Union appreciated the levy cut, but complained that palm fresh fruit bunches (FFB) prices remain weak and refiners were still limiting purchases due to near-full storage tanks, said Sabarudin, a union official. Details of the levy rates: CPO reference Previous Levies from June Levies from price levies 14 - July 31 Aug. 1 <750 55 55 55 >750-800 75 75 75 >800-850 95 95 95 >850-900 115 115 115 >900-950 135 135 135 >950-1,000 155 145 150 >1,000-1,050 175 150 165 >1,050-1,100 195 155 180 >1,100-1,150 215 160 190 >1,150-1,200 235 165 200 >1,200-1,250 255 170 210 >1,250-1,300 275 175 215 >1,300-1,350 295 180 220 >1,350-1,400 315 185 225 >1,400-1,450 335 190 230 >1,450-1,500 355 195 235 >1,500 375 200 240 ($1 = 14,695.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ed Davies, Martin Petty)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India's May palm oil imports drop 10% as Indonesia curbs exports

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in May fell 10% from a month ago as top producer Indonesia curbed exports of the edible oil, a trade body said on Tuesday. The south Asian country is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and lower purchases could weigh on Malaysian palm oil futures.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable, exports declining

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were broadly flat last week, while exports declined, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable around $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. The consultancy said on Friday that it sees Russia's 2022 wheat crop at 87 million tonnes, up from the 85 million tonnes it forecast on May 18. IKAR placed Russia's export potential at 41 million tonnes, compared to 39 million tonnes previously. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 620,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. Spring grains were planted on 28.5 million hectares as of June 9 vs 29.2 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($262.72) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 32,700 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 93,675 rbls/t -3,825 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 43,500 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,820/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,650/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.4/t -$0.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 57.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia raises palm oil export allocation to 2.25 mln T

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's export allocation for palm oil products that is tied to domestic cooking oil distribution has been raised to 2.25 million tonnes, senior trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said on Monday, from around 1 million previously. Of that allocation, the ministry has issued permits for...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

High oil, wheat prices to burden Egypt with over $10 bln -finance minister

June 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices staying at $122 per barrel will cost the Egyptian budget $7.2 billion, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told CNBC Arabia on Sunday. Maiit said that higher global wheat prices and pressure on the Egyptian pound would burden the government with an additional $3 billion, CNBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall amid broad declines in world markets

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, as concerns over rising inflation weighed on global markets and added pressure on the prices of agricultural products. Wheat also fell, although losses were capped by expectations of a sharp decline in Ukraine's grain output...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French sugar maker Cristal Union posts 40% profit rise

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a net profit of 97 million euros ($102 million) in the 2021/22 financial year, up from 69 million euros a year earlier. Its turnover was up 6.4% at 1.8 billion euros in the year to Jan....
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil's revenue from poultry exports hits record high in May

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's revenue from poultry exports in May reached a monthly record of $904.6 million, up 37.8% from the previous year, the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) said on Tuesday. The largest global poultry exporter shipped 429,600 tonnes in the period, 3.7% more than...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China attack on Taiwan would hit global trade more than Ukraine war, says Taiwan

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) - Any Chinese military attack on Taiwan would have a greater impact on global trade flows than the Ukraine war, Taipei's top trade negotiator told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it would lead to a shortage of semiconductor chips. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has triggered...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-WTO members hopeful on major fish deal despite exemption push

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) - A global deal to cut fishing subsidies could be struck at a major ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization this week even though India in particular pushed for a major exemption, officials said on Tuesday. The 27-year-old trade body has not reached a major...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cargo turnover at Russian seaports flat in Jan-May

June 14 (Reuters) - Cargo turnover at Russian seaports was unchanged in January-May 2022 compared to a year earlier, but fell in the last three months due to Western sanctions, the Russian Association of Commercial Seaports said. Turnover rose during the first two months of the year, but fell 3.8%...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide in broad sell-off

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday as broad-based selling and pressure from losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds plunged and the dollar hit two-decade highs as red-hot U.S. inflation stoked worries about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China allocates over $200 mln to boost cold chain, logistics

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has allocated 1.4 billion yuan ($207.35 million) to support cold chain and national logistics hub construction in the new year, the country's state planner said on Tuesday. The money will be mainly invested in projects including cold chain logistical facilities for meat processing and...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat slide with outside markets

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and oilseed futures took a dive on Monday as broad-based selling and losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather and strong export demand for American soybeans, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds tumbled with commodities as U.S. inflation fueled...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Pork exports fall below year-ago levels

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) reported that April exports of pork have remained below their totals from last year. Export value is down 18% and volume is down 20%, which NPPC attributes to the sharp decline in demand from China. “The COVID lockdowns (in China) dampened demand even further...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain set out its first national food strategy on Monday, focused on increasing domestic output of some produce to boost food security while rejecting a recommendation to tackle obesity with new taxes on salt and sugar in processed food. The government said Russia's invasion of...
FOOD SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine eyes EU help with temporary silos to store new grain harvest

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - European countries will consider providing temporary granaries to Ukraine, which faces a shortage of silos for new grain crop, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Ukrainian agriculture minister earlier told Reuters in an interview that in autumn when the corn harvest is over, the shortage...
AGRICULTURE

