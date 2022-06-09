Get ready for a weekend of jazz

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of the late, great Prince’s birthday, his estate and Legacy Recordings have released the well-anticipated and restored album of his monumental 1985 Prince & The Revolution: Live concert.
Prince & The Revolution: Live is accessible in a variety of enjoyable formats—on vinyl as a 3-LP set and on CD as a 2-CD/Blu-ray set. There is also a limited edition box set available including three colorways of the LP (purple, red, and gold), two CDs, the Blu-ray version, a 44-page book with never-before-seen photos from the Purple Rain Tour, and new liner notes highlighting stories and...
