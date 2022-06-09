ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Fertilizer producer Nutrien to boost potash output amid global shortage

(Adds details on potash production, share repurchase) June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien, the world's largest fertilizer producer, said on Thursday it plans to increase potash production to an annual 18 million tonnes by 2025 to mitigate supply uncertainty from Eastern Europe. Prices of potash, a key input used...

China allocates over $200 mln to boost cold chain, logistics

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has allocated 1.4 billion yuan ($207.35 million) to support cold chain and national logistics hub construction in the new year, the country's state planner said on Tuesday. The money will be mainly invested in projects including cold chain logistical facilities for meat processing and...
Agriculture Online

India holds ample rice stocks, no plans to curb exports -food secretary

NEW DELHI, June 13 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has ample stocks of rice and there is no plan to restrict exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Monday. India banned wheat exports in a surprise move last month. "We have more than sufficient...
Agriculture Online

Indonesia approves export permits for 1.16 mln T of palm oil products - official

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia has approved export permits for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under a programme to accelerate shipments after it reopened exports, Trade Ministry senior official Oke Nurwan said on Monday. Under the acceleration scheme, the world's biggest palm oil producer aims to export...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain set out its first national food strategy on Monday, focused on increasing domestic output of some produce to boost food security while rejecting a recommendation to tackle obesity with new taxes on salt and sugar in processed food. The government said Russia's invasion of...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt buys 3.9 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing 2021 figure

June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman told Reuters on Sunday. Kamal Hashim added that the procured amount included 200,000...
Agriculture Online

Indonesia raises palm oil export allocation to 2.25 mln T

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's export allocation for palm oil products that is tied to domestic cooking oil distribution has been raised to 2.25 million tonnes, senior trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said on Monday, from around 1 million previously. Of that allocation, the ministry has issued permits for...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle tumble on worries about waning U.S. demand

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Concerns about red-hot U.S. inflation knocked down Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and feeder cattle futures on Monday, as rising prices threaten beef demand, analysts said. Demand is most at risk for expensive steaks and other pricey cuts as some consumers shift to buying cheaper...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia cuts max palm oil export levy to $200, but to rise in August

(Add farmers comments in paragraph 14) By Bernadette Christina JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday issued new regulations on palm oil export taxes, detailing the recently announced levy rate cut to accelerate shipments that have been slow to rebound after the ending of an export ban. But the levy rate will be raised in August, according to the finance ministry regulations, sparking concerns from an industry group. The world's biggest palm oil exporter allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keep runaway local prices in check. Authorities have since launched an export acceleration programme and tweaked tax rules after shipments were slow to restart amid confusion over procedural issues. Details of Tuesday's regulations were in line with previous announcements, including lowering the maximum levy rate for crude palm oil to $200 a tonne from $375, effective until July 31. Indonesian exporters pay a levy and an export tax on shipments and the government last week announced a hike in the maximum export tax to $288 per tonne. Overall, the combined ceiling for both levy and tax would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne. The new rates apply to sales that are tied to the domestic distribution of cooking oil. The trade ministry recently bumped up the allocation for such exports to 2.25 million tonnes, from about 1 million previously. As of Tuesday, the ministry has issued export permits for 566,614 tonnes of crude palm oil and its derivatives under this scheme. Separately, companies are currently allowed to sell stocks built up during the export ban without having to join a domestic cooking oil programme. But they will have to pay a higher export tax of a maximum $488 per tonne for crude palm oil, bringing the combined levy and tax to $688 a tonne. Indonesia had approved export permits as of Monday for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under the programme, which expires on July 31. The export acceleration programme has helped companies to empty their storage tanks, Eddy Martono, secretary general of industry group GAPKI told Reuters. But he said to avoid hurting farmers, the government should assess the international palm oil price and domestic FFB prices before imposing a hike in export levy rates beginning Aug. 1 "so we can avoid a case when the price goes down and the levy is raised." The Indonesian Oil Palm Farmers Union appreciated the levy cut, but complained that palm fresh fruit bunches (FFB) prices remain weak and refiners were still limiting purchases due to near-full storage tanks, said Sabarudin, a union official. Details of the levy rates: CPO reference Previous Levies from June Levies from price levies 14 - July 31 Aug. 1 <750 55 55 55 >750-800 75 75 75 >800-850 95 95 95 >850-900 115 115 115 >900-950 135 135 135 >950-1,000 155 145 150 >1,000-1,050 175 150 165 >1,050-1,100 195 155 180 >1,100-1,150 215 160 190 >1,150-1,200 235 165 200 >1,200-1,250 255 170 210 >1,250-1,300 275 175 215 >1,300-1,350 295 180 220 >1,350-1,400 315 185 225 >1,400-1,450 335 190 230 >1,450-1,500 355 195 235 >1,500 375 200 240 ($1 = 14,695.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ed Davies, Martin Petty)
Agriculture Online

Cargo turnover at Russian seaports flat in Jan-May

June 14 (Reuters) - Cargo turnover at Russian seaports was unchanged in January-May 2022 compared to a year earlier, but fell in the last three months due to Western sanctions, the Russian Association of Commercial Seaports said. Turnover rose during the first two months of the year, but fell 3.8%...
Agriculture Online

India's May palm oil imports drop 10% as Indonesia curbs exports

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in May fell 10% from a month ago as top producer Indonesia curbed exports of the edible oil, a trade body said on Tuesday. The south Asian country is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and lower purchases could weigh on Malaysian palm oil futures.
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends near flat as traders assess global supply risks

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished near unchanged on Monday as traders assessed supply risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as hot weather in crop areas of Western Europe, analysts said. * A senior government official said Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. * Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by recent Russian shelling, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said separately. * Ukraine has established two routes through Poland and Romania to export grain and avert a global food crisis although bottlenecks have slowed the supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * In Europe, Spain and France are seeing their hottest weather in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains. The market recovered from earlier losses linked to broader sell-offs in commodity and equity markets, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 3/4 cent at $11.61-3/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures rose 1/4-cent to $12.21-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures bounce back on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday in a rebound from recent losses, brokers said. However, concerns about the risk of beef demand falling due to U.S. inflation continued to hang over the market, analysts said. They warn rising prices may increasingly push consumers to eat cheaper food instead of pricey steaks and cuts of beef.
Agriculture Online

Brazil's revenue from poultry exports hits record high in May

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's revenue from poultry exports in May reached a monthly record of $904.6 million, up 37.8% from the previous year, the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) said on Tuesday. The largest global poultry exporter shipped 429,600 tonnes in the period, 3.7% more than...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine sees 2022 harvest of around 48.5 million tonnes - deputy minister

KYIV, June 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest in 2022 will be around 48.5 million tonnes, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Monday. Last year's harvest was around 86 million tonnes but Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Vysotskyi said the total area sown in Ukraine had decreased by 25% in 2022.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hovers near record high as U.S. cuts supply outlook

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Monday, with the market rising for five out of six sessions and trading close to last week's all-time high, supported by a U.S. forecast of lower inventories. Wheat jumped 1.5% as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat slide with outside markets

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and oilseed futures took a dive on Monday as broad-based selling and losses in other markets overshadowed concerns about unfavorable crop weather and strong export demand for American soybeans, analysts said. Global stocks and government bonds tumbled with commodities as U.S. inflation fueled...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, corn down 1-4 cents, soy up 6-10 cents

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fall on seasonal harvest pressure and strong dollar that makes U.S. supplies relatively more expensive on export market. * Winter wheat harvest in the United States was 10% complete as of June 12, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat dropped below its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 9-1/2 cents lower at $10.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 7 cents at $11.54-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 9-1/4 cents to $12.12-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected after Monday's decline, with weakness in wheat spilling over into the corn market. * Private exporters reported the sale of 148,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, USDA said. * USDA rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. * CBOT July corn futures dropped below their 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $7.66 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Bargain buying seen propping up soybeans. Prices have fallen 3.5% during the past two sessions after rallying close to an all-time high on Thursday. * CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 10-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT July soybeans were last 9-1/2 cents higher at $17.17 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online

Grocery prices rise 11.9% in a year, worst increase since 1979

Led by meat, grocery prices are rising rapidly, up 11.9% in the past 12 months — even faster than the overall U.S. inflation rate of 8.6%, said the government in the Consumer Price Index report. “We’re going to live with this inflation for a while,” said President Biden over the weekend, despite administration efforts to reduce prices.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-WTO members hopeful on major fish deal despite exemption push

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) - A global deal to cut fishing subsidies could be struck at a major ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization this week even though India in particular pushed for a major exemption, officials said on Tuesday. The 27-year-old trade body has not reached a major...
