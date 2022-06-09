Minnesota tribe to get 28,000 acres back

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Rural and Economic Development has awarded $47,000 to the Mecosta County Free Fair for new equipment and infrastructure work. It’s the second time Mecosta County applied for the grant, said John Currie, manager of Mecosta County Free Fair. The grant works by matching money with two other funding outlets. By doing this, the county is trying to reach a funding goal of $75,000.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, told reporters Monday that a man in Ohio tested positive for an orthopox virus. State health officials are working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to confirm whether the disease is in fact monkeypox, he said.
Fans of Faygo rejoice: Starting on Friday, June 17, Michiganders will be able to enjoy Faygo-inspired ice cream. Residents can thank Browndog Barlor and Restaurant, a creamery specializing in small-batch artisan ice cream, for bringing the Faygo ice cream concept to life. And exclusively to Michigan. Browndog has two locations....
Visitors to the Lake Michigan shoreline might see, and smell, something that has been absent in recent history, dead alewives piling up. Mark Tonello, fisheries management biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said he couldn’t recall the last time there was a die-off of the magnitude seen recently in costal towns like Manistee and Frankfort.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The governor of the oldest state in the nation created a "Cabinet on Aging" on Monday with a hope of preparing for demographic changes that will impact health care and the workforce. Maine has the nation's oldest median age. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said that...
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said an initial investigation revealed that a semi was pulling a flatbed trailer on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove when it crossed the center line and hit a semi pulling a dry bulk tanker.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Vandals last month used spray paint to draw on more than 30 sites at California's Yosemite National Park, officials said. Park officials are asking anyone who was on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on May 20 and who saw people carrying cans of spray paint and tagging the area to contact the National Park Service.
