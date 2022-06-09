ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Police Are Not Here to Save You

By Paul Blest
Vice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being shot in the lung and back, Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo Reyes pretended to be dead as 11 students in his class were killed by an 18-year-old gunman with an AR-15 rifle. Meanwhile, for over an hour, as many as 19 Uvalde, Texas, police officers waited in...

Comments / 83

Darren Parker
5d ago

Ignorance of the law is no excuse especially for police. They say they are held to a higher standard but that to is a lie. For one to be held to any standard first has to have accountability for their actions.

Reply(8)
31
Ron Mills
5d ago

our laws are messed up. if someone breaks in you house. and you call the police, and tell them you have a gun. the police are not coming to protect you. the coming to make sure the criminal has his rights.

Reply(1)
21
AceBaker
5d ago

The supreme court ruled that law enforcement are not legally obligated to protect any individual yet some law enforcement campaign to enact gun legislation which inhibits our ability to protect ourselves.

Reply(2)
15
Salon

Uvalde shooting timeline exposes an ugly truth: The police have no legal duty to protect you

In the aftermath of the murder of 19 kids and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, the reports about what, exactly, the cops did that day are conflicting, to say the least. Initial reports claimed the police engaged in a firefight with the shooter before he entered the school, but now reports are that the gunman actually wandered around outside without challenge for 12 whole minutes. The story may very well change again by the time you're reading this, but one detail does seem to be coming into clear view: The shooter had about an hour inside the school with his victims before police finally shot him. Video and testimony show that parents were not only begging cops to do something but that when parents themselves tried to charge in, the cops held them back. At least one parent was handcuffed to keep him from charging into the school. On Friday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that at least 19 law enforcement officers stood in the hallway outside of the classroom at Robb Elementary for over 45 minutes as the gunman slaughtered students inside.
UVALDE, TX

