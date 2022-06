(Olivia MN-) Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin last week turned-in his resignation to the Olivia City Council. Coughlin came to Olivia from Richmond more than 10 years ago, and said his last day will be August 5th, giving him time to wrap-up existing projects and obligations and to train-in the newly-hired city finance director Tessa Tomaschett. The Renville County Register says Coughlin told the council "It has truly been a sincere honor and privilege to have worked alongside some of the finest talented peers anyone could ever hope to know." Earlier this year Coughlin was a finalist for the Willmar City Operations Director post which went to Kyle Box. The Olivia City Council will hold a work session in the coming week to discuss how to go about finding a replacement for Coughlin.

